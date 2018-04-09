After playing quarterback for the Hoosiers as a freshman (2014), Covington moved to the defensive side of the ball and went on to become a full starter for the Hoosiers as a senior, finishing his final year with 85 tackles - 12 for a loss - three sacks and five pass breakups in 12 starts.

That effort earned him Defensive Player of the Year honors from the Hoosiers program.

Now, he's putting his best foot forward to try to make it in the NFL.

"It was a productive day," he said of his IU Pro Day workout. "You always feel like you could do better, but it was a productive day.

"Did all the drills, everything the coaches were looking for. I felt like it was productive for me."

28 of 32 teams had someone in attendance at IU's Pro Day, giving Covington his chance to impress just about everyone in the league.

"I just wanted to show I can move," he said of Pro Day. "Being at 240 (pounds), a lot of guys don't move as well.

"So I wanted to show I could move a little bit with my DB background. I feel like I did that a bit.

"It's definitely an advantage, being able to go out there and move around...In the NFL you have to be able to move. Everybody's fast - so you have to be able to move, flip your hips, everything."

He noted his current schedule is pretty open, with plans at first to decide between a workout with the Indianapolis Colts or Chicago Bears at their respective Pro Days.

"I got a little feedback, just key things to improve on or keep doing," he said. "But I've heard from plenty of teams and have to just keep going."

NFL.com pegs Covington as a Round 7 or later selection - but all it takes is one team to give him a chance.

"Covington is a better athlete than skilled linebacker at this point in his development, but he has intriguing length, speed and athleticism that could be moldable on the next level," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said. "He still needs to get stronger and improve his technique, but he could become a special teams factor on coverage teams if he makes the squad.

"His ability to play in the league may rest upon whether or not he can improve his instincts and feel for blocking schemes."

