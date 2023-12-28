The calendar year is coming to a close, and Big Ten play is about to ramp up. It's a good time to check in on the NBA Draft potential for a few current Hoosiers. As we've seen over the years, draft stock is fluid and can change almost overnight. So how do things currently stand for sophomore Kel'el Ware, and freshman Mackenzie Mgbako? Let's take a look.



Kel'el Ware:

The seven footer is off to a great start this season, averaging 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. Even before his freshman season at Oregon, Ware was considered an NBA-talent. Under Mike Woodson at Indiana, Ware has stepped up every aspect of his game and looks to have a very realistic shot of playing in the League one day. The question is, will it be after just one season at Indiana? Or will Kel'el Ware benefit from multiple years at Indiana like Trayce Jackson-Davis? Here is where a number of sites have Ware currently listed in their mock drafts: NBA Draft Room- 2nd round, 33rd overall pick. "Ware has all the talent in the world but it only shows in flashes. Has all the tools but could be a few years away from impacting an NBA game." Bleacher Report- 1st round, 20th overall pick. "Kel'el Ware's impact comes and goes, which is why he won't be the consensus lottery pick that his size, athleticism and skill level suggests he should be. Talent and the potential to evolve into a stretch-shooting shot-blocker should still be enough for him to go in the teens in a draft where there aren't obvious best-player-available options outside the top 10." NBADraft.net- 1st round, 24th overall pick. Yahoo Sports- 1st round, 16th overall pick. "Ware looks like a completely different player from his freshman year at Oregon. Coming into college, he was known as an elite rim protector and he's been great in the lane defensively for Indiana. He's been consistent on the block when he establishes position, but if he faces up and puts the ball down, he turns it over from time to time. Ware was comfortable stepping into transition 3s during his high school career but in Indiana's system, he hasn't had the opportunity to show NBA scouts if that's still an area he's improving on yet. Sports Illustrated- 1st round, 30th overall pick.

ESPN- 1st round, 17th overall pick. SB Nation- 1st round, 12th overall pick.





Kel'el Ware (1) shoots the ball while North Alabama Lions guard Will Soucie (0) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

As you can see, there's currently a wide range of possibilities for the Hoosier big man. Some experts think he'll be a lottery pick. Others think he's a lottery ticket that might be a 2nd rounder. Just last season, we saw how Jalen Hood-Schifino's stock took a giant leap after the huge performance at Purdue. The same could happen for Kel'el Ware at some point this season, if he has a monster night at the right time.

The NIL situation has changed the game as well. Some guys find it easier to stay for extra years these days, with the ability to make a good living while improving their draft stock for the next season. Other guys want to get to the League as soon as they're able, fulfilling their life-long dream. We are several months away from learning how Kel'el Ware feels about the situation. At this point, I wouldn't call either scenario a foregone conclusion. How this will impact guys like Derik Queen also remains to be seen.



Mackenzie Mgbako:

Before his freshman season began, Mackenzie Mgbako stated his goal was to be a one-and-done player at Indiana. Kevin O'connor of "The Ringer" had him listed as a likely 1st round pick in the '24 draft. To this point, Mgbako hasn't quite lived up to the rankings, averaging 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds, while shooting under 40%. The freshman has been putting in a lot of work and is trending in the right direction, but would need to have a huge second half of the season to be considered an NBA prospect. That could help Indiana long-term, if Mgbako returns next season or beyond.

If we look at the same Draft Boards as the ones listed for Kel'el Ware, we see Mgbako getting some love from Sports Illustrated, listing Mgbako as a late 2nd round pick (56th overall). The NBADraft.net site has Mgbako as the 99th overall prospect, and #59 in the 2025 Mock. Mgbako fell out of most mock drafts early this season, and he's continued to stay off of those lists to this point.



Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako (21) shoots over Morehead State's Riley Minix (22) during the second half of the Indiana versus Morehead State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK