During his Indiana career, former Hoosiers safety Chase Dutra earned a reputation as someone who led by example and played with passion.

He hopes that same drive came across to the 28 NFL teams with representation at the Hoosiers' Pro Day Tuesday.

"I just wanted to show the scouts that I've been working really hard," Dutra said. "My speed's improved, my strength's improved, I'm a better player overall. I'm enjoying this journey, and I want them to see that I'm not just relaxing, I'm not just chilling at home, I'm out here really grinding and putting the time in to prove I'm one of the best players in this draft."

Dutra participated in the vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, 3 cone drill and 60-yard shuttle during pro day. He recorded a vertical of 33 inches, a broad jump of 9 feet, 10 inches, 4.62 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.20 seconds in the pro agility drill, 7.23 seconds in the 3 cone drill and 12.05 seconds in the shuttle.

The fact that several Indiana defensive players training for pro day - defensive ends Greg Gooch and Robert McCray III, linebackers Tegray Scales and Chris Covington, safety Tony Fields and cornerback Rashard Fant - was something Dutra found beneficial.

"It's been great," Dutra. "Tony was training here with me. We've got a lot of defensive players who were training, and we were able to just fuel off each other, keep going day by day. It was fun, it was competitive, everything you want when you're training for something that's the pinnacle of your life. With the players around me, we were just having fun and competing."

Dutra played in 42 career games (19 starts) and posted 237 tackles, including 164 solo. He also registered eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one blocked punt and one quarterback hurry.

He also earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition from the media after leading the Hoosiers in tackles (96, 9th in the Big Ten) and solos (65, T-4th in the Big Ten) as a senior last year.

Dutra's special teams contributions also made him valuable to Indiana. He earned special teams player of the year honors in his final season and also picked up special teams player of the week honors three times during his four-year career.

"I think it appeals to them more," Dutra said of his special teams experience. "Obviously if you have a player that's more versatile, there's some players that are receivers but they also play punt returner or kick returner, and that makes them more valuable. I played defense, but I also played all four special teams and I dominated on all four special teams. I think it definitely makes me more valuable."

Tuesday's pro day wasn't viewed as a make-it-or-break-it by Dutra, but he hopes his performance got the attention of some NFL teams.

"It's a big day, it is what it is, and you come out and do the best you can," Dutra said.