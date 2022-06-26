Charlie Hughes Saturday observations for Indiana basketball targets
The second June live evaluation period is underway this weekend and in the midwest, one of the highlight events was Charlie Hughes at Carmel and Westfield.
TheHoosier.com was in attendance and same multiple standout performances from Indiana targets.
Here are takeaways from multiple Indiana targets we saw in action on Saturday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news