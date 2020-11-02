Charles Campbell named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
Announced on Monday, Indiana's Charles Campbell was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Rutgers.
Campbell connected on three field goals (28, 31, 42) on the afternoon and also had four successful PAT attempt.
This is his first career Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor. The last member of Indiana's special teams unit to receive the award was Logan Justus (Sept. 2, 2019).
Campbell's three field goals were a career-high for the sophomore kicker. On the season, he has connected on all five of his field goals (28, 31, 34, 42, 48) and also converted all of his extra point attempts - 6-of-6.
For his career, Campbell is a perfect 7-of-7 on his field goal attempts.
He also earned IU's Special Teams Player of the Week last season in Indiana's win against Purdue.
This is the second time in as many weeks that Indiana has had someone receive Big Ten honors. Last week, Jamar Johnson was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
