Indiana kept the awards piling up on Thursday as three special teamers earned All-Big Ten honors.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana redshirt sophomore kicker Charles Campbell earned second-team All-Big Ten honors (coaches and media), the conference announced on Thursday afternoon.

Punter Haydon Whitehead and return specialist Reese Taylor carded honorable-mention recognition from the coaches and media.

Fifth-year senior defensive end Michael Ziemba was named the team's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Coupled with the seven defensive and six offensive all-conference honorees, the Hoosiers set a new program record with 16 All-B1G selections.

Campbell continues IU's run of all-league kickers as Logan Justus claimed second-team accolades in 2018 and 2019, Griffin Oakes earned Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year and first-team honors in 2015 and 2017, and Mitch Ewald collected second-team laurels in 2013.

The Jackson, Tenn., native is 8-of-9 on field goals, including a career-long 52-yarder (T-6h in IU history) in the win over No. 23 Michigan, and 23-of-23 on extra points. Campbell made all three of his attempts (T-10th in IU history) in the victory at Rutgers en route to Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and Lou Groza Award Star of the Week honors.

One of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, Whitehead was named honorable mention for the third time in his career. The graduate student out of Melbourne, Australia, is averaging 42.4 yards on 36 punts with a long of 55, six 50-yarders and nine inside the 20. Opponents have only returned two punts for 14 yards. In the win at No. 16 Wisconsin, Whitehead landed four of his five punts inside the 20, including at the 1- and 8-yard lines, with a long of 51 en route to his first career Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Taylor ranks third in the league with a 9.1 average on eight punt returns with a long of 21. The junior cornerback out of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis also owns 25 tackles, 21 solo, four for loss, one sack, one interception, five pass breakups (2nd on the team, T-6th in the Big Ten), one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry in seven games (3 starts).