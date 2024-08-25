Chandler shines in rivalry opener
The focus on recruiting has shifted to underclassmen, and for good reason. With thousands of prospects all across the country vying for offers, college personnel staffs have a lot of work to do as ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news