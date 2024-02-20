Cerny continues to impress in Indiana's home-opening win versus Miami (OH)
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Head coach Jeff Mercer called shortstop Tyler Cerny Indiana's "most improved player" this offseason.
Not only has Cerny looked much improved from his freshman season in which he was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team, the Greenwood, Indiana native has looked like the Hoosiers' best player to start the season, albeit through just four games.
"It can't be overstated, he's probably taken four or five runs off the board for us defensively," Mercer said of Cerny's play at shortstop this year. "He's been an elite defender and he's been a great offensive player. He's been probably our best player to this point. It's hard to imagine him getting off to a much better start."
In Indiana's Tuesday night home-opening win over Miami (OH), Cerny went 4-5, improving his batting average for the season to a team-best .607. The sophomore doubled twice and plated two runs in Indiana's victory.
"I've been on time with my timing and I'm seeing the ball well," Cerny said following the Hoosiers' 12-6 win over the RedHawks. "I'm staying up the middle and if I get a ball inside then I'm going to pull it. That good approach is helping me a lot."
It's not just at the plate that Cerny has excelled this season for the Hoosiers. With ex-Hoosier shortstop Phillip Glasser now in the Washington Nationals organization, Cerny has had to slide over from second base to shortstop this year.
Cerny has looked incredibly comfortable in the field so far this season for the Hoosiers, having already saved a number of runs less than a week into the season.
"It's been a lot of work," Cerny said of his transition from second base to shortstop. "Shortstop is my natural position, I played it growing up and in high school. It took a little bit of time getting my feet under me, but (the transition) has been natural for me."
Cerny's road to stardom for the Hoosiers has not been an easy one.
As a freshman at Center Grove High School, Cerny started at the varsity level as a 14 year old. He had a tremendous amount of success during his freshman season with the Trojans. The youngster's play during his freshman campaign in high school led to him verbally committing to Indiana before his sophomore season even started.
Everything was moving smoothly for Cerny. Then, he was struck with a mysterious illness in the beginning of his senior season.
Cerny found himself in the hospital for week, as doctors ran countless tests to determine what was keeping the star shortstop off the field. Despite all the tests, the illness remained a mystery.
The high school senior lost close to 20 pounds while he battled the unknown illness, while being forced to watch his team play without him for much of his senior year.
"I remember talking to his dad and talking to Tyler and saying 'you don't have anything to worry about anything,'" Mercer remembered. "'You just need to get healthy and you're going to be a great player.'"
Cerny battled through the adversity. He recovered, rejoining the Trojans on their postseason run during his senior season. Eventually, Cerny was able to put the weight back on before coming back stronger than ever last season as a freshman for the Hoosiers. Now, as a sophomore, Cerny looks poised to breakout into the star that his head coach knew he could be.
Eligible for the 2024 MLB Draft, if Cerny continues to play like he has so far this season, the Greenwood native could draw some looks from the pros in the not-to-distant future. For now, Cerny looks primed to continue to rake at the plate and make plays in the field that aren't common for people his age.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board