BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Head coach Jeff Mercer called shortstop Tyler Cerny Indiana's "most improved player" this offseason. Not only has Cerny looked much improved from his freshman season in which he was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team, the Greenwood, Indiana native has looked like the Hoosiers' best player to start the season, albeit through just four games. "It can't be overstated, he's probably taken four or five runs off the board for us defensively," Mercer said of Cerny's play at shortstop this year. "He's been an elite defender and he's been a great offensive player. He's been probably our best player to this point. It's hard to imagine him getting off to a much better start."

In Indiana's Tuesday night home-opening win over Miami (OH), Cerny went 4-5, improving his batting average for the season to a team-best .607. The sophomore doubled twice and plated two runs in Indiana's victory. "I've been on time with my timing and I'm seeing the ball well," Cerny said following the Hoosiers' 12-6 win over the RedHawks. "I'm staying up the middle and if I get a ball inside then I'm going to pull it. That good approach is helping me a lot." It's not just at the plate that Cerny has excelled this season for the Hoosiers. With ex-Hoosier shortstop Phillip Glasser now in the Washington Nationals organization, Cerny has had to slide over from second base to shortstop this year. Cerny has looked incredibly comfortable in the field so far this season for the Hoosiers, having already saved a number of runs less than a week into the season. "It's been a lot of work," Cerny said of his transition from second base to shortstop. "Shortstop is my natural position, I played it growing up and in high school. It took a little bit of time getting my feet under me, but (the transition) has been natural for me."

