WEDNESDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: It's GameDay and we've got the greatest #iubb gamer of all, B1G all-time leading scorer Calbert Cheaney! Hear from Archie Miller as #iubb opens #B1G tournament play.

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.