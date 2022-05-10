Cassidy Awards: Mayhem in Maryland

BALTIMORE – Last weekend saw a number of top-level grassroots teams descend on Baltimore for the 2022 Mayhem in Maryland event and prospects both familiar and new to the radar made their mark on the event. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand for the two-day showcase and dishes out some of his own awards for the most memorable performances below.

GAME CHANGER: Ugonna Kingsley

What he did: The 6-foot-11, 195-pound Kingsley looked like a man among boys for stretches over the weekend and flashed some impressive hands and touch around the rim to go along with his trademark shot-blocking and rebounding ability. Of his most impressive stretches featured an athletic block sandwiched between a mid-range jumper and an effective low-post move. Kingsley is one of the top rim protectors in this class and will probably see a bump in the rankings during the next release. His upside is enormous and he seems to be developing nicely from a skill standpoint. He possesses better hands and a more reliable mid-range stroke that he sometimes gets credit for. Recruitment: Kingsley has decided not to talk to college coaches himself until he’s ready to start planning visits and making a decision. For now, his high school and grassroots coaches have handled the rapidly increasing attention on his behalf. He holds a number of major offers, including a recent one from Kansas. Kentucky has also made preliminary contact but is yet to offer. Kingsley’s camp has started to discuss possible visits at this juncture.

*****

HOT FLASHES: Donny Freeman

What he did: Freeman did an admirable job matching up with Kingsley, as he led his Team Takeover squad to a narrow victory over Kingsley’s NY Jayhawks team. He showed off elite athleticism in stretches and has the skill set to take over games as he learns to play hard for longer stretches. When Freeman was engaged, he got to the bucket almost at will and showed off a reliable mid-range game. He brings some defensive versatility to the table and chases rebounds. The class of 2024 prospect has long-term pro potential. Recruitment: Freeman says he hopes to visit Alabama, Georgetown and Syracuse when it comes time to make official visits. He has not set any dates for such trips yet, however. He also says he remains open to new schools he hopes will enter the picture this summer.

*****

BUCKET GETTER: Jadyn Harris

What he did: The No. 67 prospect in the class of 2024, Harris helped lead his Team Thrill squad to a victory over Team Durant, scoring 19 points that included a number of clutch buckets. For now, his role is that of a slasher and he shines in it. Harris finishes well with either hand and gets to the free-throw line frequently. On Saturday, he showed the ability to finish through contact and knock down mid-range jumpers. He still has something left to prove when it comes to his range, but the rest of his game seems to be developing nicely. Harris’ quickness lends itself to defensive versatility and his ball-handling seems to be coming along. Recruitment: NC State, Maryland, Utah State and others have already offered Harris, but his focus seems to be on LSU, which has been in frequent contact but has not offered. The four-star guard is originally from Louisiana and calls the Tigers his dream school. If an offer materializes, it will likely be a game-changer.

*****

PRO POTENTIAL: KJ Evans

What he did: Evans’ length caused nightmares of opponents on both ends of the floor and he looked as energized as he has in some time. He’s clearly improved his ball handling and the importance of his defensive versatility can’t be overstated. He takes over games in stretches, but isn’t yet the dominant offensive force he could become in time. He runs the court as well as any prospect of his size and gets easy buckets in transition. Evans’ long-term pro potential is obvious, and he’ll realize it when he becomes more assertive and well-rounded in the half court. Recruitment: Oregon, Indiana, Kentucky and Arizona are all involved with Evans. All four are worth monitoring but the Ducks and Wildcats seem to be the best bets to land his pledge as things stand. He’s already visited Eugene and is set to tour Indiana in the near future.

*****

YOUNG GUN: Chris Thomas

What he did: A class of 2025 prospect, Thomas has the length and athleticism to grow into one of the top players in the area by the time he’s a senior. The 6-foot-6 forward runs the court incredibly well for his youth and size. And while he needs to become a more consistent shooter, he showed the ability to knock down an open 3-pointer on Friday night. Thomas can handle the ball in a pinch and possesses impressive body control for such a young frontcourt prospect. Recruitment: Rhode Island, George Mason and Bryant have already offered Thomas, who has a close family relationship with George Mason head coach Kim English. Other major programs will likely get involved down the road, but the Patriots have his attention as things stand.

*****

RIM PROTECTOR: Luke Bamgboye

