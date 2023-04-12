Two of Indiana head coach Tom Allen's best players suffered season-ending injuries last season. As of Wednesday, April 9, they still aren't healthy. While momentum surrounding the program has been growing with the infusion of some serious young talent and experienced position coaches, two big question marks remain: What kind of impact will Cam Camper and Matthew Bedford have on the 2023 Indiana football team? Not to burst your bubble, but a hard and fast answer to that question won't be found by the time you finish reading this. However, updates on their recovery and optimism from the two Hoosier veterans will be.

Camper enrolled at Indiana before last season, transferring from Trinity Valley Community College in Texas. I wrote about his unique journey to Bloomington before his rollercoaster first year in cream and crimson. The JUCO product immediately took Indiana, and in large part the Big Ten, by storm. He was one of the most efficient receivers in the conference and his rapport with quarterback Connor Bazelak was apparent, Camper was the go-to guy when the Hoosiers needed to move the ball. In the first half of Indiana's loss to Rutgers in Piscataway Camper tore his ACL. It was announced the following Monday that Indiana's best-receiving option would miss the remainder of the season after surgery. Almost five months later and Camper says he is just now getting back into running form. Rehab has been long, but the way he is going about it is about as good as any coach or fan could hope. "I'm making some strides every week, I'm just starting to get in the running motion. Overall it's been a challenging process, it's been fun to go through." "Fun?" a reporter asked. "it's just something new I have to deal with. It's been fun, I just have to go through it... I just have to get better to be the player I want to be," Camper said. "He's running faster than me now," Bedford said with a smile. The player he can be is the same player he was last season. The high volume, reliable receiver that whoever is throwing the ball for Indiana can count on for quick hitters or chunk plays. However, for the summer and right up until the first week of the season, Camper will continue rehabbing and being a role model, which fellow wide receiver Donaven McCulley said he has been at the latter. He knows the situation, and he knows what he needs to do. "Put it in God's hands," Camper clarified. "Let it be... You're going to have some good days and some bad days. Some days you're not going to want to get up and do anything. You just have to figure out how to push through it."

As an anchor of the offensive line, Bedford presents a very big "what-if?" for the Hoosiers. What if they hadn't lost their best lineman in the first game of the season? Would Indiana have won more games? Would former offensive line coach Darren Hiller still be on staff? An unanswerable question, but definitely not a silly one. Bedford's prolonged absence was a dagger to the Indiana offensive line and offense as a whole. After week one they just couldn't seem to get their footing. Bedford watched from the sidelines with a headset on for the remaining 11 weeks. While he rehabs he's doing the same thing. He says there's great value in it, however. "You get to see things from a different perspective, a lot of times your on the field and you miss things from the first person," Bedford explained. "When you're on the sideline standing next to coach you see things right as they happen. You get to coach them right on the spot. I even get to help my teammates, you know 'coach Bostad said this, coach Bostad said that' and then, 'I saw this, I saw that', it's a great help." There hasn't been comfort found in this psuedo-coach role for Bedford. 11 and a half weeks combined with an entire offseason up until this point of no live football action has left him reeling and wanting. "I missed it, football's my lady, it's been a long time since I've been with her," Bedford laughed. Just like Camper, and just like what Allen has mentioned multiple times, Bedford's faith had led him through this difficult time. Just when he thought everything was lining up, it was taken away. He questioned how he should react, but shared he wasn't rattled by the adversity. "My faith, tremendously," Bedford shared. "Trust in God, people call it blind faith. It's an understanding that things happen for a reason, you know there's going to be a better outcome from it. Be where your feet are, in the moment. Early on, I couldn't walk. It was just trusting in God that I'd be able to walk again, be able to run again, be able to knock people over the way I used to. It was throwing my faith in God and knowing I would be OK."