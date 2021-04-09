TheHoosier - Campbell looks to repeat 2020 success this season

In Indiana's 26-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl in January, Campbell connected on both of his field goal attempts (50, 53) and finished the 2020 season 10-of-11 and 12-of-13 for his career. He also converted his lone PAT try and was a perfect 24-of-24 in that department for the Hoosiers last season.

Nobody understands that better than Indiana kicker Charles Campbell , who proved just how special his leg was during the 2020 season.

Perhaps more impressive is the fact that Campbell is a perfect 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards in his career, including the Indiana bowl record, Outback Bowl record and career-best effort of 53 yards. The kick tied the third-longest field goal ever made by a Hoosier. Furthermore, the Jackson, Tenn., native became the second Hoosier to kick multiple 50-yard FGs in the same game (Chris Gartner at Kentucky, 9/30/72).

But all that is in the past.

Campbell understands this is a new season with new expectations and he has to, once again, deliver for head coach Tom Allen, special teams coordinator Kasey Teegardin and the Hoosiers.

Speaking to the media this week, Campbell acknowledged what is before him.

"Personally, I have been working on my field goal height and accuracy for distance," said Campbell, adding he has been breaking in new holder Chase Wyatt. "I've been getting a lot of reps with him just trying to get that togetherness down."

Campbell said the biggest transition to a new holder has been timing, but noted that he and Wyatt work quite a bit together already.

"It is getting those live reps and getting under pressure with Chase. Everything has gone smoothly," Campbell said.