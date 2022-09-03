“Proud of the grit of our defense, that goaline stand was special. Cam Jones, I can't say enough things about that young man he's the heart and soul of this team. I knew it going into the game and it showed during the game. He got injured, still don't know the severity of it, but he just gritted right through it but we wasn't going to come off that field and he didn't just go out there but he made plays.” Allen said.

In the opening statement, head coach Tom Allen mentioned right away how well the defense and Jones came together for the win.

The Indiana Hoosiers opened up their 2022 season on Friday night with a late game 23-20 win over Illinois. It was the first conference win for the Hoosiers since 2020 as Indiana was able to come back in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Senior Cam Jones took charge late in the game and was able to lead his defense to help in the comeback win. Jones jumped out to a hot start to the season recording 12 tackles while also having his first sack of the 2022 season.

Jones and the defense were the main stories of the game. The Hoosiers were able to hold off Illinois in the third and fourth quarters to just help boost the offense to a late game comeback. Indiana did not score in the third quarter but limited Illinois to one touchdown making it a 17-16 after three quarters of play. A pair of back to back stops at the goalline led by Jones, help Indiana push momentum in the final two minutes.

Jones would go down with an injury to start the second half leaving for the locker room but ultimately lead the comeback to earn the Indiana win.

After the game ended, Allen was very adamant about how much Jones meant to in this game. He mentioned in the post game press conference how Jones was throughout the game.

“After the end of the third quarter, we brought the whole team up I spoke to them first and then tag teamed to him [Jones] and he finished it off. The whole message was find a way to finish and win this game.” Allen said.

Allen said that throughout the game he had conversations with Jones throughout the game on how they were going to win the game. Pointing out how he never felt discouraged and knew his team was gonna win. It doesn't come too much surprise to see the relationship that Allen and Jones hold. Allen selected Jones to represent Indiana at the Big Ten Media Days this past summer while also being named defensive captain for the third straight season.

The defense as a whole came up big to hold off Illinois limiting them to just 20 points. The group as a whole was able to run away with four takeaways and three sacks while also holding Illinois on two crucial fourth down plays. When asked about the performance of the defense, Allen said that is where he partly wants his defense to be.

“Partly,” said Allen “In this game the way that it is played today, they are going to get yards. You gotta limit them from scoring touchdowns and you gotta get takeaways and that is what we did tonight. You hold a team to 20 points or less in this day and age of football that's pretty good. You're going to be one of the top defenses in the country. Still, much to work on but proud of some things about it, saw some signs of it, not nearly being close to being satisfied with it but a good starting point.”

Early game struggles put Indiana in a difficult situation but when it mattered most Indiana came through and got their first win of the 2022 season.

“I thought we missed too many tackles and I didn't like how we stopped the run from goaline to goaline but we did when we needed too.” Allen said.