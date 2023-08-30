BLOOMINGTON – The story of Cam Camper as an Indiana Hoosier began around this time a year ago. Midway through his junior year, a season-ending tear in his ACL shut his season down. He was one of Indiana's best offensive weapons – still finishing the season as Indiana's most productive wideout – but was limited to watching the final four games on the sidelines. Camper began his recovery process shortly after his injury and after 10 long and grueling months, he's ready to return to the field.

Camper makes a play with the ball during last season's matchup with Michigan. (Rich Janzaruk, Herald-Times)

2022 started off exactly how Camper imagined when he transferred over from Trinity Valley Community College. The team had very little to get excited about when it came to the offensive unit but Camper was one of the few intriguing factors to watch. Camper was great through the first six games, accumulating over 500 receiving yards and two scores, but in the first quarter on that October afternoon in Piscataway, his season ended as he came down with a torn ACL. In his first year with the team, he quickly managed to become the Hoosiers’ top receiver establishing himself as one of the teams best offensive weapons – the favorite target of then-QB Connor Bazelak. For the majority of the spring and summer season, Camper was allowed to participate in practice, but was given a no-contact jersey throughout camp. It was just last week when Camper was cleared to remove the non-contact jersey for Indiana's second scrimmage. But Tom Allen says the now-senior wideout has been tackled, and while not yet 100 percent, Camper couldn't deny the emotion he felt in the stages leading up to this Saturday – the season-opening matchup and his anticipated return to action. “It was a blessing,” Camper said. “It was right on time but I was really just glad to be out there playing with the guys again honestly. Because that's what I've been waiting for this whole time.” Indiana’s season begins against No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. Camper’s return could help the team take a jump in the right direction which has a lot of people around the team very excited. The Hoosier receiver had inched his way back, and has now been giving the green light.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer