Cam Camper, although not 100 percent, primed for return vs. Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON – The story of Cam Camper as an Indiana Hoosier began around this time a year ago.
Midway through his junior year, a season-ending tear in his ACL shut his season down. He was one of Indiana's best offensive weapons – still finishing the season as Indiana's most productive wideout – but was limited to watching the final four games on the sidelines.
Camper began his recovery process shortly after his injury and after 10 long and grueling months, he's ready to return to the field.
2022 started off exactly how Camper imagined when he transferred over from Trinity Valley Community College. The team had very little to get excited about when it came to the offensive unit but Camper was one of the few intriguing factors to watch.
Camper was great through the first six games, accumulating over 500 receiving yards and two scores, but in the first quarter on that October afternoon in Piscataway, his season ended as he came down with a torn ACL.
In his first year with the team, he quickly managed to become the Hoosiers’ top receiver establishing himself as one of the teams best offensive weapons – the favorite target of then-QB Connor Bazelak.
For the majority of the spring and summer season, Camper was allowed to participate in practice, but was given a no-contact jersey throughout camp. It was just last week when Camper was cleared to remove the non-contact jersey for Indiana's second scrimmage. But Tom Allen says the now-senior wideout has been tackled, and while not yet 100 percent, Camper couldn't deny the emotion he felt in the stages leading up to this Saturday – the season-opening matchup and his anticipated return to action.
“It was a blessing,” Camper said. “It was right on time but I was really just glad to be out there playing with the guys again honestly. Because that's what I've been waiting for this whole time.”
Indiana’s season begins against No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. Camper’s return could help the team take a jump in the right direction which has a lot of people around the team very excited. The Hoosier receiver had inched his way back, and has now been giving the green light.
Ten months filled with countless physical therapy and repetitive motions during practices has come and gone, but No. 6 is champing at the bit to see action. He stated that he still feels “nicked up” from time to time, but affirmed that he is ready to go.
Camper was dynamic to start his Hoosier career and now looks to pick up right where he left off. Whether it be Tayven Jackson or Brendan Sorsby, this offense is going to need everything that Camper can give them. He's waited for this moment ever since his injury and will once again look to be that X-factor type of player in the Indiana aerial attack.
“I just know its going to be fun,” Camper said. “Especially who we are playing, its going to be fun out there. That's kind of where my mind is, I'm not even really worried about who we're playing. I'm just happy to be playing football again.”
