Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and it will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.

TheHoosier.com has a look at noteworthy facts and figures entering Indiana's Saturday tilt at FIU.

71 - Career wins for FIU head coach Butch Davis, including stints at Miami and North Carolina. He's recorded 48 losses.

2 - This is the second season for Davis at FIU. He went 8-5 at UNC in his second season and 9-3 at Miami in year two.

0 - Wins all-time for FIU against the Big Ten. They've recorded 10 losses against the league, and are 1-27 overall against Power Five teams. The lone victory was over Louisville in 2014.

8 - Victories last season for FIU, which matched the highest win total in school history.

1 - FIU's ranking for their 2017 recruiting class in Conference USA. The group included two four-star prospects in defensive linemen Teair Tart and Tayland Humphrey.

98 - Redzone conversion percentage for FIU last season, which ranked tops in the NCAA. They scored on 40 of 41 redzone tries, including 30 touchdowns.

14 - Sacks for FIU defensive end Fermin Silva last season, which earned him second team All-CUSA honors.

12 - Victories for IU in its last 14 season openers.

11 - Wins for the Hoosiers in their last 12 non-conference games.

24 - Number of IU players from Florida.

