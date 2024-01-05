BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana was uncompetitive and uninspiring in its 86-70 loss against Nebraska in Lincoln on Wednesday. Indiana trailed by as many as 22 points in large part due to the Hoosiers' season-high 19 turnovers. The Cornhuskers were able to score 27 points off those Hoosier miscues. With the point disparity on the final scoreboard finalizing at 16, you don't have to look much further than those 19 turnovers that turned into 27 Nebraska points. Following Indiana's anemic performance against Nebraska the Hoosier faithful took to social media to begin to call a few things into question. The team and its ceiling, specific players and even Mike Woodson were all in fans' crosshairs in the immediate aftermath of the Hoosiers' disappointing performance. Let's take a look at some of the things brought up by Indiana fans after the Hoosiers' loss to the Cornhusker and see whether I'm buying them or selling them.

Selling: Indiana's season is over

This is a pretty easy one, Indiana's season is far from over. There are seven teams in the Big Ten with two wins in conference play this season and the Hoosiers are one of them. Despite the conference appearing to be weaker than usual on a national scale, the Big Ten is still the Big Ten. It's hard to win games on the road in this conference. The recipe for success in the conference is to win your homes games and hope you can steal a road game or two along the way. The Hoosiers still have eight more opportunities to steal a road game this season. Losing on the road against a talented Nebraska team does not mean Indiana's season is over. The computer metrics aren't too friendly to the Hoosiers right now, but in my opinion it's still a little too early to take much stock in things like KenPom and the NET at this time. If in a few weeks Indiana's still outside of the top 90 in both KenPom and the NET, then it may be time to begin to worry about the Hoosiers' tournament hopes. But for now, this Indiana team is still very much in contention for a double-bye in March's Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament to follow.

Buying: Indiana's guard play is letting them down

It's no secret that the strength of the Hoosiers is their front court. Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware are the offensive leaders of this team and everything on that end of the floor runs through Indiana's two bigs. Reneau is the team's leading scorer averaging 16.1 points per game. Ware isn't far behind at 15.3 points a contest. The Hoosiers' 'Buddy Ball' system as it's been dubbed this season has been good enough to will Indiana to a handful of wins this season. With how strong Indiana's frontcourt has played this year, the Hoosiers' backcourt has taken back seat. It's also important to note that Xavier Johnson, the Hoosiers' sixth-year senior guard, has played in just seven games this season. Johnson hasn't played much this year and when he has, he hasn't been great. He's hit 50% of his 3-point attempts this season which is about where the positives stop. He's averaging nine points a game which ranks fifth on Indiana. That's simply not good enough for a 24 year old in his sixth season of college basketball. On top of that, Johnson hasn't taken care of the ball like the veteran he is. In his return from injury against Nebraska, Johnson turned the ball over four times to just three assists in 15 minutes. That brings his assist-to-turnover ratio to 1.2 on the season. If the Hoosiers want to make it to their third consecutive NCAA Tournament this year, Johnson is going to have to start playing like someone who's appeared in over 130 college basketball games. Trey Galloway -- the other half of Indiana's usual starting backcourt -- has had his ups and downs this season. Galloway is averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 assists per game this season while shooting 48.8% from the field. Those are all career-highs. However, Galloway's impact hasn't been great enough for Indiana this season given that Xavier Johnson has played in just 50% of the Hoosiers' games this year. Galloway has as many turnovers through 14 games this season as he has had throughout the entirety of any other single-season throughout his college career. Not only that, Galloway's 3-point shot has taken a sizable step backwards after he shot 46.2% from distance on just over two attempts per game a season ago. This year, Galloway is shooting 28.6% from downtown on almost a full attempt more per game. With Johnson's injury, Galloway has been forced to step up for Indiana and up to this point in the season -- outside of a 28-point performance against Kansas -- the senior has not answered the call. As for the rest, Gabe Cupps has been alright. The freshman is shooting 37.5% from 3-point range on a limited number of attempts. For the most part, Cupps has been a non-threat on the offensive side of the ball for opposing defenses this year. The best you can say for him is that he's taken good care of the ball, keeping his turnovers to a minimum. With Johnson's injury, Cupps was rushed into a role he simply wasn't ready for. Other than Cupps, CJ Gunn's shot still hasn't come around and you have to wonder at this point if it ever will. His defensive impact has still been there off the bench, but his minutes have slowly dwindled as the season has gone along. Lastly, Anthony Leal has barely seen the court this season. When he has, he's been a positive for the Hoosiers despite it not necessarily showing up in the box score. Leal isn't a game changer however for Indiana and is impact is comes more so in the energy he brings rather than any tangible production.

Selling: Mike Woodson is on the hot seat