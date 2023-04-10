When I walked into Assembly Hall for the first time in early Feb. 2021 on a snowy, windy day in Bloomington, Ind., I didn't yet understand the connection Indiana basketball fans have for the Hoosiers. It only became more confusing when about 17,000 people started singing along to an old, grainy video of a lady mopping the floors who later became known to me as Martha.

That cold Feb., Saturday, though was the best introduction to why in 49 other states it's just basketball. But in Indiana it is basketball. I learned a lot that day about the history of Hoosier hoops. I paused to look at -- and listen to -- the steep screaming walls of students, I took photos of the national championship banners, the statues in the main entryway of the stadium and the exterior of the historic stadium.

When I enrolled in college and decided I wanted to be a sports journalist, it was because of the passion I have for following college sports. There's nothing like walking into a Big Ten football stadium on a crisp fall Saturday for a rivalry game between two teams playing for a unique -- and sometimes silly -- trophy. The warmth of an old Big Ten gymnasium in January is as welcoming as the fireplace on Christmas morning in my parent's living room and there's no better arena to call home in the Big Ten than Assembly Hall.

When Jim Coyle approached me about taking an opportunity at the Hoosier excitement was the best adjective for describing my emotions. I had an opportunity to come home to the Big Ten -- the conference I grew up watching closer than any and a league that my alma mater belongs to.

For the past several months I was blessed to cover K-State in my first job after college graduation for EMAW Online, the K-State Rivals website. I learned a lot while living in Manhattan, Kan., and I know I will learn more when I move to Bloomington in the near future. I became a better journalist in the last year covering a Big 12 football champion and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and I'm excited to bring those skills to the readers -- and subscribers -- of TheHoosier because Indiana fans deserve passionate, accurate, objective and fair coverage of their favorite football and basketball teams.

In the future, I hope you are able to appreciate the joy storytelling brings me. I enjoy reporting, breaking news and the thrill that provides. But the devotion I have to share the tribulations individuals overcome while chasing their dreams is an infectious feeling. K-State All-American guard Markquis Nowell became one of the stories of the NCAA Tournament this season and he returned home to New York for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight to play in the world's most famous arena -- a short distance from the dangerous neighborhoods on cracked courts he started on. Ish Massoud hit a game-winning shot on the first day of his holy holiday to send K-State to the Elite Eight where the Wildcats lost to former Indiana basketball student manager Dusty May. Those are the kinds of stories I hope to share in the future covering Indiana because what really matters, to me, is the relationships we have with people -- and I hope my work ethic and passion for what I do allows me to build a strong relationship with Indiana's players, coaches, staff members and fans.

Mike Woodson's hiring in March 2021 brought, arguably, Bob Knight's favorite player back to Bloomington in hopes of returning Hoosier basketball back to the levels that it was when Woodson averaged nearly 20 points for the Hall of Fame head coach, and after two NCAA Tournament berths in his first two seasons, it appears Woodson's program is on the correct path, which includes three massive wins over Purdue since he's been hired. How about those career-high 20 points from Rob Phinisee In Jan. 2022 to end Indiana's losing skid to the Boilermakers? Jalen Hood-Schifino had one of the most fun individual performances in college basketball in 2022-23 when he dropped 35 at Mackey Arena in a thrilling road win for Woodson's team.

Few college players entertained me like Victor Oladiipo did growing up, though. His high-flying slam dunks, hard-nosed defense and nifty ball handling helped lead Indiana to a conference title in 2013 marking the end of the unfair, and too-harsh, NCAA punishment handed to the program because of a few text messages to Eric Gordon. Trayce Jackson-Davis' maturation into one of college basketball's best leaders, most fierce fighters and talented players under Woodson the last two seasons is hard to not smile at, especially when you know Jackson-Davis chose to be the face of the reemergence of his home-state school the last two seasons.

I didn't go to Indiana and I don't identify as a Hoosier. But covering Indiana -- and the Big Ten again -- means I'm home. I can't wait to tell the stories of Indiana athletics and to build relationships with all of you. Let's get to work because I'm while I'm out of the transfer portal, college basketball's transfer portal is still as busy as the turnstiles inside Assembly Hall on a snowy, windy day in Bloomington.