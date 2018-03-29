IU senior guard Tyra Buss was named a Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American, the program announced Thursday afternoon.

"An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities," IU Athletics described in a press release Thursday. "To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.

Buss was joined on the First Team by Duke’s Lexie Brown, Western Illinois’ Emily Clemens and Mississippi State’s Victoria Vivians, and Connecticut's Gabby Williams won the overall award.

Buss leads IU with 20.8 point sper game, 75 steals, 172 assists, 248 field goals made and 40.0 minutes per game this season. She has also led IU to its first WNIT Championship game since the 1991 season, when the tournament was comprised of just eight teams. It's the Hoosiers' first championship berth since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 2010, and with a win on Saturday, she would be part of IU's first WNIT Championship team.

Buss is coming off of a 2016-17 season where she was named IU's first All-American in 31 seasons, and was named First Team All-Big Ten for the third consecutive season this year.

The point guard is IU's all-time leading scorer and is third amongst all-time Indiana Basketball players in scoring, with 2,348 points. She also owns career school records in steals, assists, free throws made and attempted, 3-pointers attempted and is three made 3-pointers away from that school record as well.

Buss is also known for staying late after games to sign autographs for every fan that waits in line on the court, and she has also volunteered several hours toward teaching children in Bloomington how to stay fit, as part of her aspirations to work in physical education after earning her degree.