This was what the Hoosiers wanted. It’s what every team entering the WNIT wanted, but it was what IU head coach Teri Moren wanted, what seniors Tyra Buss and Amanda Cahill wanted and what the fresh, young players wanted. A record crowd in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. An opportunity to win the WNIT Championship that they’d been eyeing since being left out of the NCAA Tournament. A chance to send Cahill and Buss off with a victory. It was all there. They trophy was in the building. They just needed to defeat Virginia Tech to reach it. And with the ball in Buss’ hands and the clock winding down to triple-zeros, the Hoosiers swarmed their seniors near mid-court to celebrate a 65-57 victory and the first WNIT Championship in program history. “It was a special moment, just knowing the time was running out and we were going to win the game,” Buss said. “It was definitely special to see our teammates so happy. We’ve come a long way, starting from the beginning of the year until now. We’ve made so much growth. It couldn’t have ended any better.”

Moren had said before Saturday that fi someone would have told her IU would be competing for a WNIT Championship at the end of the season, she would’ve had some doubts. The Hoosiers had dropped as low as 8-12 on the season, at which point they were 1-6 in conference play. The newcomers — Jaelynn Penn, Bendu Yeaney, Keyanna Warthen and Linsey Marchese — were struggling to find roles on the court, and the Hoosiers had lost to teams like Auburn, Missouri and won ugly against North Texas. IU needed a break, and that break came in the form of what was viewed at the time as a road upset against Michigan State. That win ignited an 8-game win streak in the latter half of the season, which included improved scoring from Penn and Yeaney and a stronger defensive post presence from Marchese. They became more consistent in their roles, and the veterans and newcomers alike, became one unit that thrived on its abilities on defense, as Moren credited each WNIT win to the defensive efforts. Both that growth and the tournament run was in danger in the third quarter though, as Virginia Tech was able to piece together a 17-7 third quarter to push the Hoosiers on their heels and force what was IU’s first second half deficit in the WNIT, 44-43. Through halftime, Buss had scored 10 points, and Penn scored eight, but it was the 10 Virginia Tech turnovers and its 34.5 field goal percentage that created the 9-point difference at the break. That changed in the third quarter, as the Hokies turned the ball over just three times and hit three of their six 3-point attempts. “We had to fight,” Buss said. “We weren’t really fighting there in the third quarter. They went on a run, but we did a really good job in the fourth.”

Just 38 seconds into the fourth quarter, Yeaney brought the fight, hitting a layup in 12 seconds to re-take the lead and then converting her own steal into two more points on a coast-to-coast layup. Virginia Tech guard Taylor Emery, who ended her season with 667 points with the 23 she scored against IU and a guard that Moren said has “pro-potential,” tried to will the Hokies over the hump in the fourth quarter by scoring nine of their 13 points in the final quarter. But seven Virginia Tech turnovers and continued struggles in shooting — 26.7 percent from the field in the fourth quarter — plagued the Hokies. Three-pointers weren’t there for IU on Saturday, as the Hoosiers needed to score 42 of their 65 points in the paint, and they entered the third quarter shooting an abysmal 0-for-10 from behind the arc. That was until they wanted to put the game away. Yeaney hit the first three from the corner, as Assembly Hall exploded in applause following every missed three beforehand, when the crowd held its breath and disappointedly sighed when every one clinked off the rim. The freshman’s three gave IU a 7-point lead that seemed much larger than seven points halfway through the final quarter. Cahill hit the next one. This one from the wing to put IU back up by seven, 55-48.

