This mistake was on compliance - not Fitzgerald himself. IU appealed the decision to the NCAA twice, but was denied both times.

After being touted as one of IU's most talented signees in its 2017 class , the defensive back was ruled a non-qualifier by the NCAA in August after the school's compliance department incorrectly advised him on eligibility requirements.

“The hardest part was not being able to contribute and help my teammates out,” Fitzgerald said. “It was my very first year ever sitting out.

“It was good though. Now I’ve learned more about the game, it helped me with my academics; better focused on school. Also my grandmother passed away so I was able to be with my family at a time of need.

"It really benefited me in a lot of different ways.”

It's a mature way to reflect on the situation for the former three-star prospect, who wasn't even allowed to practice in the fall - let alone play in a game.

He seems to have moved on from the circumstances, and is even forgiving.

“It got tough, but with the support of the team and my family members, it got easier and easier," he said. "It wasn’t as tough as it may have seemed.

"Everybody makes mistakes – they happen, and God never puts you in a situation that you can’t handle. You just have to embrace it and move on and grow from it.

“It was basically like being redshirted. You got time to experience college, how you workout and how players play...Go in, go to academics, do a workout and study the playbook was all I could do.

"I tried to motivate the team when I was around. Just give them encouragement.”

Fitzgerald leaned on a number of people during his time off, including his mother and coaches. He says his mother was on him "everyday" and helped him stay focused, while the coaches made sure to devote plenty of attention to him, even though he wasn't playing.

He also used that time to learn from some of IU's best athletes, including defensive backs Jonathan Crawford and Marcelino Ball.

"The way they play the game, they play with so much energy and effort," Fitzgerald said of the duo. "Then you see (wide receivers) Luke Timian and Nick Westbrook, Nick tore his ACL and he’s coming out better than ever.

"I really look up to them.”

The former Avon star originally was slotted for the husky position in Indiana's defense, but he said now he's working out at free safety.

"It’s more leadership," Fitzgerald said. "I have to be more vocal than I did at husky.

"That’s the only thing that shocked me in that position.”

And now that he's back to active, Fitzgerald said there was no better feeling than getting back to work this spring.

"Strapping on the helmet and putting the shoulder pads on and seeing your teammates to your left and right and behind you - there’s no feeling like it," he said. “It was different; it felt weird definitely.

"But it was more of a good sensation feeling. It was a relief, and it was like ‘alright, I’m back’ – it felt good.”

Back Fitzgerald is - a welcome boost for IU's 2018 defense.

