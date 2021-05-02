TheHoosier - Broncos react to drafting Jamar Johnson

With the 164th pick in the fifth round, the Denver Broncos selected Jamar Johnson from Indiana, and according to head coach Vic Fangio and general manager George Paton, the addition of the former Indiana safety will help Denver's defense.

Fangio told the media after the draft that Denver's selection of Johnson, who was the second safety the Broncos selected in the fifth round, was a "case of sticking to the board."

"Case of George sticking to the board. We had just drafted a safety and the next guy down there was a pretty good separation at any of the other positions. We all had good feelings about him. He played good, didn't tackle as well as he should have all the time, but we like his talent, potential and ability. We will see. It’ll be good competition with the other safeties," Fangio said.

Fangio said the additions of Johnson and Caden Sterns, a safety from Texas who was drafted in the fifth round, will allow the Broncos to have quite a bit a competition in the secondary.

"We kind of overloaded a bit in the secondary. We drafted four guys there, creating a lot of competition, hopefully, quality competition. Just kind of the way the board fell on the third day, but we are happy with it. On the third day of the draft, when you have big separation, you guy with the grade," Fangio said.

Johnson acknowledged he does need to "clean up" his tackling when he met with the Denver media after his selection.

"I take pride in ball in general. That is the most important thing as a db. You are supposed to go in there and not allow a single catch. I am a ballhawk, but the things I need to work on, I need to clean up my tackling, but everything else is see ball, get ball. As a DB, the ball is the number one, most important thing. I am going out there to get the ball back for my offense," Johnson said.

With the pick of Johnson, it marks the eighth year in a row Indiana has had a player drafted and he is the first Hoosier drafted in the fifth round since running back Jordan Howard in 2016. Denver has drafted players from Indiana in the past. Cody Latimer was selected by the Broncos in the 2nd round in 2014. Jammie Kirlew was a 7th rounder in 2010.

It is a dream come true. It is a blessing," Johnson told members of the Denver media after being drafted.

The 2020 campaign was a great one for Johnson, who was named to the First Team All-Big Ten Team, and produced on the field for the Hoosiers.

After spending time as a sophomore at the husky position, Johnson had a breakout season as a junior at safety and helped Indiana record 17 interceptions on the season.

On the season, Johnson recorded 43 total stops, including three-and-a-half for a loss, and notched four interceptions.

He also earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Penn State.

In the season opening win over Penn State, Johnson totaled 10 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

Johnson told the media he has played special teams in the past and will do "whatever" he has to do to help the Broncos win.

"I'm going to be a Swiss Army knife," Johnson said.

That is music to the ears of Paton, who told the media, all the players Denver drafted will play a role in special teams.

"Will have a big impact on special teams. We targeted players that could be core teamers with us. We realize we lacked in special teams last year. All these players, hopefully, will take special teams seriously," Paton said.