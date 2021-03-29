When Mike Woodson was announced as the new Indiana men's head basketball coach, the biggest question many asked was, 'how will a coach with no college experience transition from the NBA'.

Woodson has spent over 20 years in the NBA as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He not only played with some of the best players in the NBA, but he has also coached them as well.

"Not at all," Woodson said to any concern over making the transition from NBA to college. "To me basketball is basketball. Sure, I’ve never coached in college, but I’d like to think that I’ve coached at the highest level and I’ve coached some of the greatest players that’s ever graced the basketball world.

"There will be challenges, but I’m going to try to surround myself with people that can help me navigate some of the challenges."

So, while Indiana has its guy in Mike Woodson, putting together a staff around him that has not only had success in the college ranks, but more importantly has connections, is the most important part moving forward.