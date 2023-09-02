BLOOMINGTON – A months-long quarterback battle has reached it's conclusion just ahead of Indiana's week one opener versus No. 3 Ohio State.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Brendan Sorsby will start for the Hoosiers, beating out fellow redshirt freshman Tayven Jackson. 247Sports had the initial report.

Sorsby then practiced taking snaps with starting center Zach Carpenter during warmups and the rest of the first team unit.

After an injury to Dexter Williams II in last season's concluding Old Oaken Bucket game, the two had been entrenched in competition for the position since January.

Sorsby appeared in just one game during his true freshman season in Bloomington, debuting against Penn State last season. In that game, he was 3-of-6 for eight yards, and he threw an interception.

Sorsby was a former three-star (Rivals) pro style quarterback from Corinth, Tx. and Lake Dallas (TX). Standing 6-foot-3, Sorsby's calling card is his high-powered arm that his frame possesses.

"The thing about him that's unique was he came to us and did not have an extensive quarterback background," said Indiana head coach Tom Allen of Sorsby on his radio show, Inside Indiana Football, this past Wednesday.

Allen would go on to say that despite his strong arm being his strongest tool, he moves quickly for his size. Now, he'll get a chance to show why he's earned the chance to start against one of the nation's best teams.