Brad Underwood: 'That should definitely solidify them' in NCAA Tournament

It was a game in which there were nine lead changes and seven ties. Indiana was able to make the key plays late to come out with a win.

The Hoosiers became the first nine-seed to advance to the Big Ten Semifinals since 2002 after knocking off top-seeded Illinois on Friday, 65-63.

Indiana had not made the NCAA Tournament since 2016 entering this season, hadn't won against Purdue in nine games, hadn't beat Michigan in nine games and hadn't won back to back games in the Big Ten Tournament since 2003. Mike Woodson is en route to doing all in one season at Indiana, with the latter three completed and the first all but locked in.

When Mike Woodson took over the job in March, he was tasked with the difficult job of trying to rebuild a roster that saw all but a few players enter the transfer portal. Not only did he get most of Indiana's players back, he also hit the transfer portal hard to get his guys. One of those was point guard Xavier Johnson.

Johnson had 13 points, four rebounds, six assists and just one turnover in 36 minutes on Friday. In two conference tournament games, Johnson has combined for 13 assists and four turnovers and in the last seven games, Johnson has combined for 45 assists and just 22 turnovers.

He is averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists in Indiana's last seven games. He is shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 48 percent from three (12-of-25), and 87.5 percent percent from the foul line (35-of-40) over that span as well.

"I think it's been -- I've enjoyed watching X (Xavier Johnson) play. He's, in my opinion, one of the more underrated guards in our league," Underwood continued. "He's found his way through this, in terms of finding out, understanding your own team. You don't just snap your fingers and say we're going to win. And he's done a terrific job of feeling his way through, where shots come, who they're coming from. And then you're starting to see some leadership, especially from X, step in to help that team win."

Johnson and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis combined for 34 of Indiana's 65 points and 16 of IU's 26 made field goals. That duo led Indiana on Friday and has for the better portion of the season.

"Yeah, it's a pretty lethal duo when you get him and you get Trayce going downhill," Underwood said. "You know, I think that that's -- I think we're second or third in the country in ball screen defense and I thought, for the most part, we did a pretty good job. It's really hard to make enough 2s in college basketball to win. Unfortunately, we didn't make any 2s or free throws, but I thought that was fine.

"But he's (Jackson-Davis) terrific, he's done a great job there. You let him get to his left hand and he's a very effective mid-range shooter from there as well."

Jackson-Davis had 15 of his 21 points in the second-half and was 9-of-13 from the floor. He added seven rebounds, three assists and one block.

"It was Indiana's day," Underwood added. "It's the best league in the country, and that should -- if there was any doubt whether they were in, that should definitely solidify them, which will make this an eight or nine bid league, at least."