Bob Knight Back Around the IU Program: 'It's a beautiful thing.'
When Mike Woodson was brought in as the new Indiana head coach before last season, one of his unofficial responsibilities was to bridge the gap between the older generation of Indiana and the new generation. He came from Indiana's past but had the knowledge of the modern day style of the game of basketball to be named as the guy to lead the Hoosiers.
Sticking with the past here, there is one name that will always come up when you speak of the history of Indiana basketball, Coach Bob Knight. Not only is he the past, he is Indiana basketball, period.
This man, this icon, brought three National Championships to the program and coached some of the greatest Hoosiers of all time like Steve Alford, Damon Bailey, Scott May, Calbert Cheaney, Quinn Buckner, Isiah Thomas, and especially Mike Woodson. Coach Knight is one of the very few that should have a permanent key to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
As many know, for the longest time, the thought of Bob Knight stepping foot inside Assembly Hall was just a dream after his relationship with the program soured in the early 2000's.
It was years, 20 years as a matter of fact, before we would see the return of coach Knight on the Indiana floor, which happened on February 8th, 2020.
Ever since Mike Woodson took over the program, Knight being at Indiana has become a more regular occurrence.
"He comes to practice once a week, and it's a beautiful thing, and it's been that way for the last month and a half," said Mike Woodson on Thursday. "He pays me a visit and sits at courtside. It's just nice to see him sitting there where he belongs."
Mike Woodson's coaching style is somewhat of a product of what Bob Knight taught him. Woodson has made it clear multiple times that most of what he had learned about the game of basketball came from legendary head coach Larry Brown and Bob Knight. Both were Woodson's mentors as he often mentions.
The 38th anniversary of the famous game where Bob Knight infamously threw a chair on the court during a Indiana game against Purdue in Assembly Hall took place earlier this week. One of Knight's most memorable moments in his coaching career at Indiana.
Woodson admitted the other day, although not to the extreme of throwing a chair, he himself has gotten heated at times during his coaching career. As a head coach, as Knight proved that day, it is sometimes hard to contain your emotions when on the bench.
"You know, in New York I got kicked out of a game against Chicago," Woodson said. "Melo (Carmelo Anthony) got kicked out. Tyson Chandler got kicked out. Hell, I thought I needed to get kicked out. So I lost my cool and leaned into the officials, and I got kicked out of the game."
"That chair throwing was something I saw from afar. As coaches we're crazy, man. We do a lot of crazy shit on the practice floor and during the game, and a lot of it is -- sometimes it's not warranted and sometimes it is based on the officiating and things that go on during the course of a ball game."
"For the mast part I've tried to keep my composure, but sometimes it's just hard (laughing). It really is. So I understand Coach Knight's frustrations that day (laughing)."
That fun moment in time makes it all that special to know that the beef between Bob Knight and Indiana University is no longer there and that he is back a part of the men's basketball program, as nothing more than a legendary spectator, watching one of his top players he ever coached lead this new generation of Hoosiers.
You can only imagine, how much it means to this current ballclub, especially Mike Woodson to see the guy that made him into the coach he is today to be there giving his full support.
“Coach Bob Knight who means so much to Indiana Basketball, and he took a chance on a kid out of Indianapolis many years ago to come here and play basketball,” Woodson said after Indiana defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament last season.
“I love the hell out of him. He’s the greatest coach that has ever graced the college floor."
"The General" Robert Montgomery Knight is still very much a part of the Indiana program, whether you see it or not.
