When Mike Woodson was brought in as the new Indiana head coach before last season, one of his unofficial responsibilities was to bridge the gap between the older generation of Indiana and the new generation. He came from Indiana's past but had the knowledge of the modern day style of the game of basketball to be named as the guy to lead the Hoosiers.

Sticking with the past here, there is one name that will always come up when you speak of the history of Indiana basketball, Coach Bob Knight. Not only is he the past, he is Indiana basketball, period.

This man, this icon, brought three National Championships to the program and coached some of the greatest Hoosiers of all time like Steve Alford, Damon Bailey, Scott May, Calbert Cheaney, Quinn Buckner, Isiah Thomas, and especially Mike Woodson. Coach Knight is one of the very few that should have a permanent key to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

As many know, for the longest time, the thought of Bob Knight stepping foot inside Assembly Hall was just a dream after his relationship with the program soured in the early 2000's.

It was years, 20 years as a matter of fact, before we would see the return of coach Knight on the Indiana floor, which happened on February 8th, 2020.

Ever since Mike Woodson took over the program, Knight being at Indiana has become a more regular occurrence.

"He comes to practice once a week, and it's a beautiful thing, and it's been that way for the last month and a half," said Mike Woodson on Thursday. "He pays me a visit and sits at courtside. It's just nice to see him sitting there where he belongs."