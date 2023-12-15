Bill Self was still coaching at Oral Roberts the last time the Kansas Jayhawks played in Bloomington (1994). Self recently met with the media to preview Saturday's match-up with the Indiana Hoosiers, and he touched on a number of topics that should interest both fan bases. It was a refreshing session, and a far cry from the same-old answers you often get from other coaches. Self is approaching 800 career wins and brings his #2 ranked Jayhawks to Assembly Hall for a battle with Mike Woodson's Hoosiers. Here were some of the more notable quotes from the Kansas Head Coach:

•What he expects from the Assembly Hall environment:

"It's a unique arena. It goes all the way up at the top. I think it's probably designed to maintain the sound. It's loud. It's a good home court, and I assume that it will be packed on Saturday. I'm sure it's going to be almost all red. I played there before and we couldn't communicate, it was so loud. It's a lot like Allen when it's turned up, and I'm sure it will be turned up Saturday."

•His thoughts on Indiana's team:

"They haven't shot the ball like they're capable of shooting. Of course it's a small sample size, but they haven't. But they've got a good team, and I don't know about their guard Xavier (Johnson), what his status is, but they've got a good team. They're athletic, they're long, they're big. We won't play a bigger four and five at the same time together than what they do, and of course (Kel'el) Ware can stretch it. I really feel like that the four man is as hard as anybody to guard, (Malik) Reneau, is as hard as anybody to guard because he can put his head down and he can draw fouls. I like their team. I think Mike (Woodson) has done a great job, and it'll be a hard game, especially our first road game of the year."

•His thoughts on renewing the series with Indiana:

"I think it's a great home-and-home, but there's also some other opportunities. We're trying to schedule some other people that could be great home-and-homes, too, so we'll just wait and see what happens. But I think that an Indiana-Kansas type home-and-home would be good for us, and I'm sure it would be good for the majority of the blue-bloods out there to play games like that. But no decision has been made."

°His thoughts on the Ware/Dickinson match-up:

"They will be matched up some, they won't be matched up all the time I wouldn't think. I could be wrong. They play so big, so I bet you they throw different guys at Dickinson and us with Ware, too. Hunter isn't really a power player, but he can get deep post touches and score down there, and we need to a better job of getting him the ball in those situations."















