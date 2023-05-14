College football's season kickoff is about four months away and sportsbooks are starting to release conference title odds and over-under win totals for programs around the country. The Hoosier's Alec Busse gives his take on each Big Ten's over-under total entering the 2023 season with the odds coming from FanDuel.

ILLINOIS: 6.5

The case for the over: Illinois is coming off of a strong second season under head coach Bret Bielema and return one of the country's best defensive front sevens and should have a solid offensive line. The Illini get a favorable nonconference slate with Toledo, at Kansas and Florida Atlantic. And their cross-over games are vs. Penn State, at Maryland and vs. Indiana. The case for the under: Illinois lost three NFL Draft picks in the defensive secondary and has to replace the Power 5's leading rusher Chase Brown at running back. Plus, Ole MIss transfer quarterback Luke Altmeyer isn't very experienced. Prediction: Over 6.5.

INDIANA: 3.5

The case for the over: Indiana is able to find more health after being destroyed by injuries a year ago and an influx of about 20 transfers help improve the talent level the Hoosiers have in 2023, and Tennessee transfer quarterback Tayven Jackson plays to high four-star potential. The case for the under: Playing in the Big Ten East is never easy, especially when Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are expected to be top-10 teams. A nonconference game against Louisville is tough and crossover games against Wisconsin and Illinois aren't cupcakes before the rivalry game vs. Purdue. Prediction: Over 3.5.

IOWA: 7.5

The case for the over: Transfer additions at the skill positions with quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erik All and wide receiver Kaleb Brown ignite the offense enough to counteract what will be one of the country's best defensive and special teams units. The case for the under: Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz continues to struggle as a play caller and the Hawkeyes lose at Iowa State in the nonconference before playing crossover games at Penn State and Michigan State in September.

Prediction: Over 7.5.

MARYLAND: 7.5

The case for the over: Maryland returns quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, one of the league's best, and they have a favorable nonconference schedule with all three games being played on their home field. Virginia is rebuilding on under second-year head coach Tony Elliot and the Terps enter league play undefeated. Crossover games vs. Illinois, at Northwestern and at Nebraska give the Terps a chance to get to six wins without any wins in division. The case for the under: The Terps aren't able to replace talent at wide receiver and lose games against Illinois and Nebraska. Divisional toss-up game vs. Michigan State doesn't go their way. Prediction: Under 7.5.

MICHIGAN: 10.5

The case for the over: Michigan has been to back-to-back College Football Playoff s and the Wolverines return a talented backfield and quarterback in JJ McCarthy. Michigan beats at least one of Penn State and Ohio State and wins the rest of their games, which they should be favored in all of. The case for the under: Michigan loses The Game to Ohio State for the first time since before the pandemic and lose on the road at Penn State in the second weekend of November. Prediction: Over 10.5.

MICHIGAN STATE: 5.5

The case for the over: Mel Tucker's team returns closer to the 2021 Spartans and Michigan State upsets likely top-15 opponent Washington in Week 3 to end the nonconference undefeated. The Spartans win three of their games against Maryland, at Iowa, at Rutgers, at Minnesota, Nebraska or at Indiana. The case for the under: Michigan State isn't able to overcome the transfer departures of Keon Coleman and Payton Thorne, and they lose to Washington and struggle to find four Big Ten wins with toss-up cross-division games against Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Prediction: Under 5.5.

MINNESOTA: 7.5

The case for the over: The Gophers have a good, strong offensive line and are able to effectively overcome the departure of running back Mo Ibrahim and quarterback Tanner Morgan. Minnesota wins four or five games before their bye week in the middle of October and then clinch the over with wins at Iowa, Michigan State, Illinois and at Purdue with the rivalry vs. Wisconsin at the end of the season being winnable too. The case for the under: Minnesota isn't able to overcome the departure of Ibrahim and lose in Week 1 vs Nebraska and lost at North Carolina in Week 3. The Gophers also struggle to stack wins in late October and November and fall short of a bowl game. Prediction: Under 7.5.

NEBRASKA: 6.5

The case for the over: Nebraska wins all three nonconference games in 2023 with contests at Colorado, vs. Northern Illinois and vs. Louisiana Tech. Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Jeff Sims ignites the offense and Cornhuskers play with more discipline leading to four wins over a myriad of Big Ten opponents that could include Illinois, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin and Iowa. The case for the under: The cultural issues at Nebraska are too much to overcome in Matt Ruhle's first season with the Cornhuskers and Nebraska loses a marquee matchup vs. Colorado on the road and tumble to the bottom of the Big Ten West with losses vs. Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. Prediction: Under 6.5.

NORTHWESTERN: 3.5

The case for the over: The Wildcats star 3-0 with wins at Rutgers, vs. UTEP and at Duke before jumping to league play with games against Minnesota and Penn State. Then, a final nonconference win over Howard gets Northwestern to four wins. The case for the under: Northwestern drops games to Rutgers and Duke and goes winless in the Big Ten. Or Northwestern gets upset by a nonconference Group of 5 team and isn't able to find enough wins in the Big Ten West. Prediction: Under 3.5.

OHIO STATE: 10.5

The case for the over: Ohio State wins at Notre Dame in Week 4 and the Buckeyes also win against either Penn State or Michigan and don't get upset in the rest of the league schedule. Kyle McCord or Devin Browns fits seamlessly into an offense with loaded pass-catchers and tailbacks and the offensive line effectively replaces both starting tackles. The case for the under: The Buckeyes lose two of three against Notre Dame, Penn State and lose a third straight time to Michigan. Quarterbacks play isn't up to Ohio State standards and the offensive line struggles in pass protection leading to Ohio State missing the playoff. Prediction: Over 10.5.

PENN STATE: 9.5

The case for the over: Penn State goes undefeated in the nonconference with games against West Virginia, Delaware and UMass. Then Drew Allar and arguably the best Big Ten backfield of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen pace the offense while a talented, experienced defensive line gets Penn State to a 7-2 or better record in the Big Ten. The case for the under: Penn State isn't able to beat either Ohio State or Michigan and James Franklin's team gets upset by another Big Ten opponent with a young quarterback. Prediction: Over 9.5.

PURDUE: 5.5

The case for the over: First-year head coach Ryan Walters brings his top-ranked defensive scheme to Purdue and the Boilermakers play elite defense and are able to go undefeated in the nonconference with games vs. Fresno State, at Virginia Tech and vs. Syracuse. Then Walters beats his old boss, Bret Bielema and Illinois, to get to four wins by the end of September. The Boilers then need just two wins with winnable games remaining against Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Northwestern and Indiana. The case for the under: The weight of being a first-year head coach is too much for a young, but talented coach and the Boilermakers struggle and lose gaems to Virginia Tech and Syracuse before playing in the Big Ten where wins will also be hard to come by. Prediction: Under 5.5.

RUTGERS: 3.5

The case for the over: Rutgers stars the season 3-0 with wins over Northwestern, Temple and Virginia Tech. Needing just one more win on the season to surpass their season-over total with a win over Wagner. The case for the under: Rutgers loses to Northwestern in Week 1 and drops the game to Virginia Tech, forcing the Scarlet Knights to find at least two Big Ten wins with tough cross over games left on the road at Wisconsin and Iowa. Prediction: Over 3.5

WISCONSIN: 8.5