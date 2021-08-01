Big Ten Week: Top NFL Draft prospects

It’s Big Ten preview week and here is at the top 2022 NFL Draft prospects for the conference led by an offensive lineman.

1. OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State

The Nittany Lions tackle is high on every draft board and could end up as a top-10 overall pick.

*****

2. WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

He’s my WR1 so far for the 2022 draft and is followed closely by his own teammate. He came back to be a first-rounder.

*****

3. WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Wilson might have a higher upside than Olave but isn’t as consistent. If he shows that consistency he could be WR1.

*****

4. WR Ty Fryfogle, Indiana

Another elite Big Ten wide receiver, Fryfogle isn’t as fast as the Ohio State duo but has great size and is a terrific 50-50 ball guy.

*****

5. DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson has a motor that won’t stop and is a great leader and a guy who will be an elite pass rusher at the next level.

*****

6. OL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

The best interior lineman in the draft, he could be higher on this list as has first-round potential as a center.

*****

7. DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlafstis is powerful and can beat your with strength or speed and he’s very effective against the run.

*****

8. DB Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

Joseph is one of the best safeties in the draft for next season and with a big year he could be a first-round player.

*****

9. WR David Bell, Purdue

Bell is yet another Big Ten receiver with a ton of upside and he has been consistent since his freshman year with excellent ball adjustment ability.

*****

10. RB Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota