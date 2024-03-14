MINNEAPOLIS – A year removed from being eliminated in last season's Big Ten Tournament by then-10th seed Penn State, Indiana basketball's 2024 conference tournament run begins Thursday night with another double-seeded Nittany Lions squad inside the Target Center. The Nittany Lions, winners of both of this season's contests against the Hoosiers this year and owners of a four-game win streak against Mike Woodson's squad, defeated Michigan in the opening night of the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday night, 66-57. Penn State's Zach Hicks had 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting (6-of-11 from three), Ace Baldwin had 17 points of his own, and the Nittany Lions' press turned the Wolverines over 15 times – 11 of which in the first half. Penn State led for over 36 minutes of the contest. They now earn the draw of Indiana, who is riding into the conference tournament on the back of its best stretch of play all season long. Winners of four straight – its last loss came at the hands of these Nittany Lions on February 24 in Happy Valley – IU will look to make this meeting different than the first two. "They're a good team," Hicks said Wednesday night regarding the matchup with Indiana, "and we're just going to try to do what we did the first two times." Indiana and Penn State are the nightcap of the tournament's second day, tipping off in Minneapolis around 25 minutes following the conclusion of the game preceding it between No. 10 Ohio State and No. 7 Iowa. That said, the game is set to tip around 8 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. eastern. Before the ball is tipped, and we all know we've got plenty of time before then, take a look at the keys to the matchup and how Indiana can look to advance into Friday's quarterfinal round.

Advertisement

Keys to a victory for Indiana...

How can Indiana deal with the Penn State defensive pressure? If Indiana watched Penn State's game on Wednesday night, or for that matter, either of its two contests versus the Nittany Lions earlier this season, then it will come as no surprise when PSU tries to crank up the heat on IU's attack – specifically through the usage of their press. The Nittany Lion defense isn't great overall – it was 10th in the conference in adjusted defensive efficiency over the course of 20 conference matchups. But when teams are unable to break the press instilled by head coach Mike Rhoades, a staple of his teams throughout his career as a head coach, Penn State is adept to take advantage. Turning teams over on 19.1% opposition possessions – 11.5% of them coming via steals – allows Penn State to run in transition and earn extra possessions. With a less efficient overall offense, getting as many chances to score is of paramount importance for the Nittany Lions. In the two meetings between these two teams his season, Penn State won the turnover battle 13-6 and 12-11. In both contests, Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr., the league's newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year, played a massive part in helping to stifle IU and emerge from the contest victorious. It helped with the Nittany Lions' efforts in advancing past Michigan, so the Hoosiers should know what they're up against. "The game plan was to cut off the head of the snake, which was Dug (McDaniel), and I think we did a pretty good job of it," Baldwin Jr. said. "I think a lot of teams, they don't want to dribble against our press. So I think that will keep working for us." "I think our style of play at this time of year really helps us," Rhoades said, "because if you turn people over late in the year and you capitalize on it, it's tough to battle that stuff and compete against that."

Will Indiana have Trey Galloway available, and if so, in what capacity? Indiana's best guard, converted from a slashing two to a conducting point guard who, when with the ball in his hands, has helped to steer IU's best stretch of play of the season. And while IU received impactful news for the season beyond this one when Galloway told Assembly Hall faithful that he'd be returning for a fifth season in Bloomington, it came with a less-than-promising footnote. Galloway left Sunday's game with an apparent knee injury, playing just over seven minutes before leaving the contest. And while the senior guard assured he'd be okay for the Big Ten Tournament to the crowd on hand for his speech, it's unclear in what capacity the Hoosiers can rely on Galloway's presence Thursday night. If he's limited or unable to go at all, Indiana will need a highly impactful performance from sixth-year senior Xavier Johnson. He missed both contests between these two teams this year, but with one veteran guard potentially limited in his capabilities – the elusive, shifty nature of Baldwin makes him a tough cover already when fully healthy – the point guard matchup becomes the one to watch in Thursday's contest. "They're playing really well," Rhoades said regarding Indiana as of late. "Xavier is back. They've got another ball handler. But it's that time of year, man. You've got to double knot your shoes and see what happens." Indiana's challenge to avoid losing three games vs. Penn State, and the pursuit of a complete season sweep for Penn State The old adage goes something like this: "It's hard to beat a team three times." It's generally applicable for multiple sports. But in a setting like college basketball's, playing a team three times means you're meeting in the postseason after two conference battles that occurred earlier in the year. Not much can really be altered to make wholesale changes at this point in the season, but Indiana would be remiss to not make some sort of gameplan-centered change in how they'll approach the chance to advance in the tournament. "I think, when you play a team multiple times, there's always changes, counters to things you do and all that. That's basketball," Rhoades said. "We'll do some things differently as well. We're not going to change – I mean, with the pieces we have and where we're at, there's not a lot of things we can just change on the fly. But you make a couple of tweaks here and there to help your team." IU is a better basketball team than it was earlier in the season. Things seem to be clicking together for Indiana at the right time, brewing a perfect storm that could pave the path of a deep tournament run if things fall their way. But surpassing the Nittany Lions and avoiding another disappointing addition to the laundry list of woes the Hoosiers have had since the Big Ten Tournament's original inception must come in different fashion than the previous two. If not, it could be an quick trip in Minneapolis and an advance start to the offseason.

Previous meetings this season...

February 3, 2024

February 24, 2024

Penn State – Key Players & Lineups

*NOTE* – Kanye Clary is no longer with the Penn State program.

Quick Hitters