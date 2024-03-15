MINNEAPOLIS – Indiana's Big Ten Tournament run rolls on Friday night, as the Hoosiers' 61-59 win over 11-seed Penn State on Thursday night in the second round of the 2024 Big Ten Tournament earned them a date with 3-seed Nebraska tonight. Anthony Leal's late-game tip-in helped lift Indiana in emotional fashion over the Nittany Lions. Kel'el Ware had 18 points and 14 rebounds for his 15th double-double in an Indiana uniform, and the Hoosier defense held an opponent to its lowest shooting percentage ever in the Big Ten Tournament. Despite the win, however, Indiana was without senior point guard Trey Galloway. IU's leading assister was listed as questionable on the pregame injury report and dressed out for the contest, but he did not participate in the game underway. Yet, without him, IU's victory over the Nittany Lions avenged the previous two losses this season to Penn State. Now, Indiana will attempt to overcome another team that swept the season series over them when they matchup with the Cornhuskers, who will come into the contest with fresh legs after earning the double-by that accommodates a top-4 seed. For a second consecutive season, the IU's contest is the scheduled nightcap of a four-game slate inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. The winner of Friday's game versus will face the winner of 2-seed Illinois and 7-seed Iowa/10-seed Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals ~25 minutes after the conclusion of the semifinal before it, so likely around 2:30 p.m. local/3:30 p.m. eastern. So, until then, preview what Indiana needs to do to repeat avoiding a third loss to Nebraska that would end the Hoosiers' weekend in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Keys to a victory for Indiana...

Hoosiers' perimeter defense must force Nebraska shooters off the arc... Indiana's defense against threes throughout 20 games of conference play was good enough to be third-best in the Big Ten, holding opponents to just 32.6% from deep. That's a percentage point and a half better than it was over the course of the regular season, and over the five-game stretch Indiana has put together to keep providing air to a season in what could be its last gasp, IU's defense has been much better as a collective. Yet, when paired up against the Cornhuskers, the discrepancy in points scored from outside benefitted the Huskers heavily. In the first matchup between these two this season, Nebraska outscored Indiana 36-27 from distance. In the return matchup, Indiana was boatraced from beyond the arc, the Huskers enjoying a 42-12 advantage on points scored from three. Obviously, the threat of Keisei Tominaga on the outside is one that has caused a lot of problems for Cornhusker opposition this season. But he's not alone – no one attempted a higher percentage of their shots from three than the Huskers did, accounting for 43.6% of their attempts from the field. Indiana's defensive efforts have buoyed performances that have yielded five consecutive wins. They'll need to continue that in taking on Nebraska.

Indiana backcourt follows up strong performance vs. Penn State... IU's backcourt accepted the challenge of avenging their previous losses to the Nittany Lions on Thursday night, and the charge was spearheaded by the guard rotation of Xavier Johnson, Gabe Cupps and Anthony Leal. In dealing with the pressure the Penn State press forces upon opponents, Indiana's ball-handlers were able to limit the severity of impact it could have in speeding up the Hoosiers to a point where they couldn't control themselves. That's especially impressive given that Galloway's absence left IU's depth thinned. Ace Baldwin Jr., the Nittany Lions' All-Conference point guard and defensive player of the year, saw different coverages as the Hoosiers learned their lessons from uninspiring efforts the first two times around. That helped to change the way things resulted a third time around. "The first two times we played Penn State we dropped, and (Baldwin) just dissected everything that we did," said third-year IU coach Mike Woodson. "The second time we played them, we tried to trap, and they made threes. So we just tried to stay as close to Baldwin as we could. Our bigs were more up, where he actually saw bodies, and we tried to play in to get out." The last two (meetings), he had really good games against us," Xavier Johnsons said. "Like 24 and 8 type games. That wasn't happening tonight." After a 3-15 game and just nine points, Indiana held true to that. With Galloway's status for the rest of the tournament still up in the air, it's this type of performance and collaboration that could still net IU success. With another backcourt that has run circles around Indiana to this point in the season on the horizon, it must respond once again in order for the Hoosiers' weekend in Minneapolis to see Saturday. Frontcourt engine must continue to thrive... Indiana has forced the issue for their opponents on the low block all season long. Thursday was a microcosm of the entire season – IU's new buddy ball duo helped drive Indiana to the finish, but the rotation of guards is what separated a win from a loss. In complimentary fashion, the two's conjunction is partially responsible for the Hoosiers' season still going. "In my opinion, they're (Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware) two all-conference bigs," Anthony Leal said. "Our game plan all season has been to play through them. They've become so comfortable with each other, similar to how Race and Trayce were last year to be able to play off each other. I don't think there's many frontcourts in the league that can play with them when they do what they do. "We embrace them and we know what they're capable of. So we'll keep playing through them." Together, in combination with Mackenzie Mgbako, they've accounted for 98 of Indiana's 140 points in the two games versus the Cornhuskers. And while they'll need more from the guards, that would be a nice baseline to rely on. IN all reality, it wouldn't be much different from the rest of the season.

Previous meetings this season...

Nebraska key players & best lineups...

Quick Hitters