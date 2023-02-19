BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Several hours after the final buzzer has sounded, Assembly Hall's north and south baskets stand bare. In the preceding moments, a team whose identity rests within their maturity is now brimming with the joy of little girls, hugging each other tighter than they ever have before. One by one, players, coaches, managers and support staff ascend a ladder to cut down the nets while being urged on by one another. They're wearing brand new t-shirts and hats to commemorate the work they've put in all season -- the reason they're celebrating now. Across the front of their new apparel reads "Big Ten Women's Basketball Champions," and it all fits just right. Except for Grace Berger's hat, which she says might be a tad big. It's as emotional a day this building has seen in a long time. Sunday's contest also marked the program's senior day, where Berger and Providence transfer Alyssa Geary are honored. Sporting that same new gear, tears of joy flow on the Indiana sideline as touching video tributes for the two Hoosiers boom over the speakers. Hours later, the once-sold out arena sits empty, the south end's hanging banners continuing their constant sway in the draft near the rafters. Three from the right sits the women's Big Ten Champions banner -- for the first time since the 2002 Big Ten tournament, it will need altered. This season's job is not done, but for Berger, her final regular season home game serves as the first real vindication of the work her career has warranted. "To go out cutting the down the nets, something I've really been working for since my freshman year, you couldn't ask for a better ending," Berger said.

Berger finally had a moment her career has sorely missed on Sunday as she and her team were crowned Big Ten champions.

Despite the magnitude of the moment, Berger says she didn't realize it right away that when she had checked out for the final time Sunday afternoon, her team had won the Big Ten title. As she went down the line and hugged each of her coaches and teammates, it wasn't until Mackenzie Holmes told her that she could finally alleviate her focus and take in the moment. "It's something super special," she said. Yet, it's the teams that have laid the foundation before this one that have made moments like Sunday's possible. Year after year, the growth of the program has been constant. Now, after years of coming agonizingly close to this mark, Indiana wouldn't take no for an answer. "They set out to do this, I'm not surprised by it," head coach Teri Moren said Sunday. "This was one of their goals, they have other goals as well, but this is sort of what their expectations were." 40 years have come and gone since the program's only other Big Ten title. Fittingly enough, Moren says that group -- the 1983 Big Ten champions -- has been the most outward with their support of the current team. Honored at halftime for the anniversary of their achievements, it's only right that they were on hand to pass the torch to this year's team. It's a team that has the chemistry to run far together. On any given night, they could have the most talented player on the floor, and they understand the work that's required in order to carry their strong season over to postseason play. An aspect that invaluable isn't something you can teach, but it's another defining characteristic of Moren's ball club. "The love for one another that they have in that locker room is as important as the scheming," Moren said.

That chemistry showed on the court as well, utilizing a balanced attack to down the Boilermakers in stunning fashion.

So, as Moren stood off to the side and watched her team be recognized for their efforts, she couldn't help but be overwhelmed with emotion. In Sunday's case, that was just par for the course. "The work that it takes to accomplish something like this, it's not easy," Moren said as she became choked up with tears. "I think this group has a belief, too, that I really appreciate. I think one of the greatest gifts you can give someone is belief." It was then when the tissues came as Moren finally mentioned Berger individually -- someone she's grown to love and has put faith in ever since she first put on an Indiana jersey five years ago. Berger's days in Bloomington and with Moren are numbered, but the two will forever be intertwined in remembrance for the success they've achieved on the court. After all, Moren says she could tell based on first impression alone that Berger would be the most skilled player she'd ever coach. "You have to have belief, and five years ago, six years ago maybe, she believed," Moren continued. "In this program, she believed in me, and the vision. For that, I'll always be grateful because that's what it takes. This group has continued to believe -- not just in Grace Berger, not only in this staff -- but they believe in each other. They have tremendous chemistry on and off the floor, which has been so cool to be a part of and so cool to watch. "It's just one of those moments where you sit back and you go, 'That's what it's supposed to look like.'"

Moren shared moments with her family as she watched her kids rightfully indulge in the fruits of the season's labor to this point. "It's always a family affair with the Moren family," she added. "We're always two feet in. That's just the Moren family, that's kinda how we do things." Sydney Parrish said the first thing she did was hug her parents and grandparents, noting their house would likely be the final resting place of the championship gear. If anything, this year serves as a validation of her decision to come back home. Ali Patberg was overcome with tears as well, finally earning the title that she had come so close to on so many occasions. Although she may not have been a part of the on-court product this season, she's been as integral as anyone to this year's journey. "She laid the foundation," Moren said.

Berger passed Patberg for 10th all-time in Indiana women's basketball scoring on Sunday.