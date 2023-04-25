News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-25 10:12:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

JUST IN: B1G releases conference opponents for 2023-24 basketball season

Mention ISB Radio and get 10% off at Hank's Pizza Mac * 1280 N College * Bloomington
Mention ISB Radio and get 10% off at Hank's Pizza Mac * 1280 N College * Bloomington
Keegan Nickoson, Alec Busse
The Hoosier Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten conference announced the single and double-plays for all of the league's 14 members ahead of the 2023-24 basketball season.

As usual, the Big Ten is playing a 20 game conference schedule with seven opponents being played both home and away. The other six schools are played just once, with three played at home and three played on the road.

The 2023-24 Big Ten Tournament is scheduled to be played March 13-17 in Minneapolis, Minn., at the Target Center, marking the first appearance of the conference tournament in Minnesota.

INDIANA

HOME ONLY: Iowa, Michigan St, Northwestern

AWAY ONLY: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers

HOME/AWAY: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio St, Penn St, Purdue, Wisconsin

The Hoosiers' non-conference schedule consists of a trip to Madison Square Garden Nov. 19-20 for the Empire Classic where they will play two of UConn, Louisville or Texas. They will also host Kansas on Dec. 16 in Assembly Hall, wrapping up the home-and-home series.

ILLINOIS

HOME: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraksa

AWAY: Ohio St, Penn St, Wisconsin

HOME/AWAY: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan St, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

IOWA

HOME: Nebraska, Ohio St, Rutgers

AWAY: Indiana, Michigan St, Northwestern

HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn St, Purdue, Wisconsin

MARYLAND

HOME: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue

AWAY: Minnesota, Ohio St, Wisconsin

HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan St, Northwestern, Penn St, Rutgers

MICHIGAN

HOME: Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin

AWAY: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn St

HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan St, Nebraska, Ohio St, Purdue, Rutgers

MICHIGAN ST

HOME: Iowa, Ohio St, Rutgers

AWAY: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue

HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn St, Wisconsin

MINNESOTA

HOME: Maryland, Rutgers, Wisconsin

AWAY: Illinois, Michigan, Purdue

HOME/AWAY: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan St, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn St, Ohio St

NEBRASKA

HOME: Michigan, St, Penn St, Purdue

AWAY: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland

HOME/AWAY: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio St, Rutgers, Wisconsin

NORTHWESTERN

HOME: Iowa, Michigan, Ohio St

AWAY: Indiana, Rutgers, Wisconsin

HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan St, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn St, Purdue

OHIO ST

HOME: Illinois, Maryland, Purdue

AWAY: Iowa, Michigan St, Northwestern

HOME/AWAY: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn St, Rutgers, Wisconsin

PENN ST

HOME: Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin

AWAY: Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers

HOME/AWAY: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan St, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio St

RUTGERS

HOME: Indiana, Northwestern, Penn St

AWAY: Iowa, Michigan St, Minnesota

HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio St, Purdue, Wisconsin

WISCONSIN

HOME: Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern

AWAY: Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State

HOME/AWAY: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan St, Nebraska, Ohio St, Purdue, Rutgers

Get Mohr to your door with AndyMohrHonda.com * Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer!
Get Mohr to your door with AndyMohrHonda.com * Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer!

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}