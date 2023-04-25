JUST IN: B1G releases conference opponents for 2023-24 basketball season
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten conference announced the single and double-plays for all of the league's 14 members ahead of the 2023-24 basketball season.
As usual, the Big Ten is playing a 20 game conference schedule with seven opponents being played both home and away. The other six schools are played just once, with three played at home and three played on the road.
The 2023-24 Big Ten Tournament is scheduled to be played March 13-17 in Minneapolis, Minn., at the Target Center, marking the first appearance of the conference tournament in Minnesota.
INDIANA
HOME ONLY: Iowa, Michigan St, Northwestern
AWAY ONLY: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers
HOME/AWAY: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio St, Penn St, Purdue, Wisconsin
The Hoosiers' non-conference schedule consists of a trip to Madison Square Garden Nov. 19-20 for the Empire Classic where they will play two of UConn, Louisville or Texas. They will also host Kansas on Dec. 16 in Assembly Hall, wrapping up the home-and-home series.
ILLINOIS
HOME: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraksa
AWAY: Ohio St, Penn St, Wisconsin
HOME/AWAY: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan St, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
IOWA
HOME: Nebraska, Ohio St, Rutgers
AWAY: Indiana, Michigan St, Northwestern
HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn St, Purdue, Wisconsin
MARYLAND
HOME: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue
AWAY: Minnesota, Ohio St, Wisconsin
HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan St, Northwestern, Penn St, Rutgers
MICHIGAN
HOME: Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin
AWAY: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn St
HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan St, Nebraska, Ohio St, Purdue, Rutgers
MICHIGAN ST
HOME: Iowa, Ohio St, Rutgers
AWAY: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue
HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn St, Wisconsin
MINNESOTA
HOME: Maryland, Rutgers, Wisconsin
AWAY: Illinois, Michigan, Purdue
HOME/AWAY: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan St, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn St, Ohio St
NEBRASKA
HOME: Michigan, St, Penn St, Purdue
AWAY: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland
HOME/AWAY: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio St, Rutgers, Wisconsin
NORTHWESTERN
HOME: Iowa, Michigan, Ohio St
AWAY: Indiana, Rutgers, Wisconsin
HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan St, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn St, Purdue
OHIO ST
HOME: Illinois, Maryland, Purdue
AWAY: Iowa, Michigan St, Northwestern
HOME/AWAY: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn St, Rutgers, Wisconsin
PENN ST
HOME: Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin
AWAY: Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers
HOME/AWAY: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan St, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio St
RUTGERS
HOME: Indiana, Northwestern, Penn St
AWAY: Iowa, Michigan St, Minnesota
HOME/AWAY: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio St, Purdue, Wisconsin
WISCONSIN
HOME: Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern
AWAY: Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State
HOME/AWAY: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan St, Nebraska, Ohio St, Purdue, Rutgers
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.