On Tuesday, the Big Ten conference announced the single and double-plays for all of the league's 14 members ahead of the 2023-24 basketball season.

As usual, the Big Ten is playing a 20 game conference schedule with seven opponents being played both home and away. The other six schools are played just once, with three played at home and three played on the road.

The 2023-24 Big Ten Tournament is scheduled to be played March 13-17 in Minneapolis, Minn., at the Target Center, marking the first appearance of the conference tournament in Minnesota.