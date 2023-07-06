With the calendar now reading July, college coaching staffs across the country are shiting focus -- as much as possible -- away from recruiting and towards preparation for the 2023 college football season. Still, the leading responsibility of a college football head coach is to recruit. What percentage of their job that is can be debated. But it's a very large requirement in a coach's ability to be successful as at their institution. The Hoosier provides a view at how all 16 of the Big Ten's members stand in the 2024. recruiting class rankings and some of the future players for each roster in the Big Ten.



OHIO STATE

Ohio State QB commit Air Noland

National Rank: 2 Big Ten Rank: 1 Average Star: 3.91 Ohio State's losses to Michigan in back-to-back years have some wondering if the Buckeyes are slipping from the top of the country's premier programs. Recruiting rankings suggest the Buckeyes will continue to compete for national championships. Air Noland was impressive at Elite 11 and wide receiver Jerimiah Smith might be the best wide receiver prospect to commit to Ohio State in the last several class and that says a lot.

Five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott from Chicago committed to the Buckeyes on July 2, giving the Buckeyes a pair of five-star prospects in the 2024 class, which is equal to Georiga for the national lead in five-star commits.

MICHIGAN

Top-100 running back Jordan Marshall (247Sports)

National Rank: 3 Big Ten Rank: 2 Average Star: 3.64 Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is the headliner of the Wolverine's No. 3 ranked national class. But the most impactful player in Michigan's recruiting class might be four-star running back Jordan Marshall, who became the first top-100 recruit from Ohio to commit to Michigan since 2011.

PENN STATE

No. 51 overall recruit Quinton Martin (Penn Live)

National Rank: 6 Big Ten Rank: 3 Average Star: 3.48 Penn State might have the best-running back room in the entire country this season, but more talented rushers are coming with No. 51 overall recruit Quinton Martin from Belle Vernon, Penn., committed to Jame Franklin too. Lewis Center, Ohio, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer excelled at Elite 11, and looks to be one the risers in at the quarterback position in the 2024 recruiting class.

USC

Four-star WR Xavier Jordan (247Sports)

National Rank: 11 Big Ten Rank: 4 Average Star: 3.65 USC has stitched the Big Ten logo onto jerseys for photoshoots recruits partake in on visits, and the first class the Trojans are bringing to the Big Ten appears to be a good one. Led by wide receiver Xavier Jordan or Chatsworth, Calif., the Trojans have 17 commits with a 12-of-17 blue chip ratio. Head coach Lincoln Riley hasn't earned a commitment from a quarterback in the 2024 class, and many of the top targets committed elsewhere. But after bringing in Malachi Nelson, a five-star in 2023, the Trojans can afford to pass on a QB in '24.

NEBRASKA

Four-Star WR Carter Nelson is committed to Nebraska (On3)

National Rank: 16 Big Ten Rank: 5 Average Star: 3.0 Carter Nelson is one of the first major recruiting wins first-year head coach Matt Ruhle has earned on the recruiting trail at Nebraska. Nelson, the No. 161 ranked recruit, is the top-ranked prospect in Nebraska and the seventh-ranked tight end in the 2024 class. Quarterback commit Daniel Kaelin was flipped from Missouri shortly after the No. 1 overall recruit Dylan Raiola committed to Georgia over the Cornhuskers.

MINNESOTA

Nathan Roy is the highest-ranked prospect in Minnesota's class (247Sports)

National Rank: 21 Big Ten Rank: 6 Average Star: 3.04 The Golden Gophers have 24 commitments, which is second to only Michigan (25) in the Big Ten as it currently stands. PJ Fleck went into Wisconsin and took a commitment from Nathan Roy and then went to Kansas and got Brett Carroll over Illinois and Oklahoma State, signifying a good win for Minnesota on the recruiting trail.

WISCONSIN

Wisconsin QB commit Mabrey Mettauer, a Texas native (MABREY METTAUER TWITTER)

National Rank: 22 Big Ten Rank: 7 Average Star: 3.38 Quarterback Mabrey Mettauer looks a lot like Jaguar star QB Trevor Lawrence with his long blond hair that comes flowing out of his helmet. But he's a four-star prospect who has good arm strength. The Badgers have six four-star commits in their recruiting class and could get another with running back Darrion Dupree set to announce a commitment later this week between the Badgers, Illinois and Missouri.

PURDUE

Koy Beasley is a notable recruiting win for first-year coach Ryan Walters (247Sports)

National Rank: 23 Big Ten Rank: 8 Average Star: 2.95 First-year coach Ryan Walters was an intriguing hire to replace Jeff Brohm, but Walters has brought some recruiting juice to Purdue in his first cycle. The Boilers have three four-star recruits, including quarterback Marcos Davila and defensive back Koy Beasley. Walters has effectively used his history of defensive back development at Illinois to earn a commitment from five defensive backs in the 2024 class for Purdue.



RUTGERS

Korey Duff is the highest ranked prospect in Rutgers' class (NJ.com)

National Rank: 24 Big Ten Rank: 9 Average Star: 3.0 Four-star tight end Korey Duff Jr., a Melville, NY, native, is the highest-ranked prospect in Rutgers class. Duff is the only four-star prospect in the Scarlet Knights class right now, but he is the No. 18 ranked tight end in the class and top player in his home state. If Rutgers holds their, No. 24 ranking -- which seems unlikely -- it would be its best class since 2012 when the signed the No. 24 class in the country.

IOWA

Offensive lineman Cody Fox is the top-ranked prospect in Iowa's class (Cody Fox Twitter)

National Rank: 33 Big Ten Rank: 10 Average Star: 3.06 This looks like the makings of a typical Iowa Hawkeye recruiting class. The Hawkeyes have the No. 33 ranked class in the country and four-star offensive lineman Cody Fox is the top-ranked prospect in the class. Seven of Iowa's committed prospects are from their own state and four more are from Illinois.

ILLINOIS

Two-way lineman Eddie Tuerk was a valuable in-state win for Illinois (Eddie Tuerek Twitter)

National Rank: 38 Big Ten Rank: 11 Average Star: 3.06 Bret Bielema continues to go after his state hard. Five of Illinois' 16 pledges are from the state, which continues a trend since Bielema was hired back in the Big Ten. Two-way lineman Eddie Tuerk picked the Illini over Northwestern and Miami, among others. his position will be determined later, but is a solid win for the Illini. Caleb Pyfrom is the highest-rated offensive lineman to commit to Illinois since Bielema became the Illini's head coach ahead of the 2021 season.

MARYLAND

Larry Tarver is decommitted from FIU before pledging to Maryland (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

National Rank: 42 Big Ten Rank: 12 Average Star: 3.13 The Terps have the No. 42 ranked class nationally and defensive back Larry Tarver is the headliner. Tarver was previously committed to Florida International before decomitting and later finding a home at Maryland. Maryland continues to recruit the DMV area well under head coach Mike Locksley with nine players committed from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

MICHIGAN STATE

Four-star running back Anthony Carrie is coming from Florida to Michigan State (Anthony Carrie)

National Rank: 49 Big Ten Rank: 13 Average Star: 3.18 Michigan State has the No. 13 class in the Big Ten by total points, but the average star ranking is favorable to Mel Tucker's program. The Spartans are only behind Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, USC, Wisconsin and UCLA in average star ranking. Four-star running back Anthony Carrie was a big win for Michigan State on the trailing late June. Carrie will be joined by Camren Campbell as another Floridian to play for the Spartans.

NORTHWESTERN

South Carolina three-star is committed to Northwestern

National Rank: 54 Big Ten Rank: 14 Average Star: 2.93 Northwestern is coming off of two really poor seasons in the Big Ten under Pat Fitzgerald. The Wildcats' class ranks No. 54 in the country and 14th in the new Big Ten. Their average star ranking is also in the bottom tier of the league. But three-star running back Dashun Reeder committed to the Wildcats in late June, and is one of the higher-ranked prospects in the class. The Wildcats continue to have success in the Chicago suburbs with two commits.

INDIANA

Tim Carpenter is a three-star QB from Ohio (Tim Carpenter Twitter)

National Rank: 56 Big Ten Rank: 14 Average Star: 2.92 Tom Allen hit the transfer portal hard in the offseason for talent, but the Hoosiers haven't had the same success on the high school recruiting trail in 2024. The Hoosiers are hovering around the 60s in national recruiting ranking with a class of 12 three-stars and one two-star prospect. The Hoosiers are getting back to the Midwest more with commits from eight players in the Big Ten footprint, including quarterback Timothy Carpenter.

UCLA

Bellflower, Calif., RB Cameron Jones is staying home at UCLA (Outkick)