We are five weeks into the Big Ten season and if we learned anything this last weekend, it is that it is going to be a wild ride to championship weekend.
Northwestern picks up another win, Purdue suffers another loss, Michigan found a way to win and Illinois knocks off Nebraska and then throws shade at the Cornhuskers.
We take a look at some of the action around the conference.
1. Northwestern leads in the Big Ten West
The Northwestern Wildcats took another step in showing people the 2020 season may just be a magical one for them, knocking off Wisconsin 17-7 Saturday.
The win shows just how far this team has come from last year's three win season. Sure, Wisconsin came in undermanned, but Northwestern is legit.
UW (2-1) lost for the fifth time in the six trips to Evanston, while the Wildcats improved to 5-0 and took control of the Big Ten West, moving one step closer to its second trip to Indianapolis in three years for the title game.
Offensively, Northwestern finished with only 263, but its defense is what got the job done Saturday. The Badgers came in with one turnover in two games, but suffered four turnovers in the first two quarters Saturday.
Northwestern picked off Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz three times, while Peyton Ramsey finished 23 of 44 for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
Northwestern also moved up to No. 11 in the AP Poll.
2. Illinois picks up win, throws shade at Nebraska
After an 0-3 start, which featured two blowout losses, it looked like it was going to be a long season in Champaign for Illinois.
But, the last two weeks, Lovie Smith's squad has figured it out, picking up wins, including Saturday's 41-23 victory over Nebraska.
Brandon Peters returned from being out with Covid-19 to play well for Illinois, accounting for one touchdown as the Illini picked up their first win in Nebraska since 1924. Peters was 18-of-25 for 205 yards.
Smith told members of the media after the game that Illinois never stopped believing it could win.
"We, on the inside, of course knew once we got guys back, we continued to work hard, we eventually would have a true indicator of what we felt like we could be with this football team," Smith said. "Just keep pushing, as much as anything."
After the game, Illinois turned to Twitter to celebrate the win, as a tweet from Illinois Athletics read, "Good game Nebraska. Thanks for bringing back B1G football." The tweet would be deleted later, but it threw shade at Nebraska being outspoken all offseason about its desire to play football.
Purdue and Penn State fall again, Michigan survives
The good news for Purdue?
Rondale Moore finally suited up and played for the Boilermakers, hauling in a touchdown pass and then telling everyone he had been dealing with a hamstring injury the last few weeks.
The bad news?
Moore's return was overshadowed by a 34-31 setback against Minnesota, who was down 22 players due to Covid-19. Moore had 15 catches for 116 yards and also had 20 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The game, however, had its share of controversy at the end as Purdue was called for an offensive pass interference penalty, which negated a Purdue touchdown.
With the loss, Purdue drops to 2-2 on the season, as the Boilermakers struggled to get things going on offense.
The Boilermakers ran 17 times for two yards. Third down struggles plagued Purdue, as it was just 4-of-17 on conversions (24 percent). And the offense finished with just 265 yards.
Michigan and Jim Harbaugh were able to work up a little magic against Rutgers, picking up a 48-42 triple overtime win over the Scarlet Knights.
Down 17, the Wolverines pulled off the third largest comeback in program history. Starting quarterback Joe Milton was benched for Michigan in place of Cade McNamara.
Milton was 5-of-12 for 89 yards and no touchdowns when he was benched in the second quarter. McNamara, a redshirt freshman, immediately provided a spark for Michigan, finishing 27-of-36 for 260 yards and four touchdowns.
"He was outstanding. Really gritty, really gritty performance in all ways," Jim Harbaugh told the media after the game.. "Super job executing, was outstanding. His play was inspiring, so yeah, can't say enough great things. So proud of him."
As for Penn State, a 41-21 loss to Iowa dropped the Nittany Lions to 0-5 on the season. It is the first time in program history Penn State has opened a season 0-5.
Redshirt sophomore WIll Levis started for the first time in his career and ended 13-of-16 for 106 yards. Sean Clifford came into the game in the third quarter with Penn State trailing 31-7 and managed to throw two touchdowns before getting intercepted by Daviyon Nixon, who picked off Clifford and returned it 71 yards for a backbreaking touchdown.
----
