We are five weeks into the Big Ten season and if we learned anything this last weekend, it is that it is going to be a wild ride to championship weekend. Northwestern picks up another win, Purdue suffers another loss, Michigan found a way to win and Illinois knocks off Nebraska and then throws shade at the Cornhuskers. We take a look at some of the action around the conference.

1. Northwestern leads in the Big Ten West

The Northwestern Wildcats took another step in showing people the 2020 season may just be a magical one for them, knocking off Wisconsin 17-7 Saturday. The win shows just how far this team has come from last year's three win season. Sure, Wisconsin came in undermanned, but Northwestern is legit. UW (2-1) lost for the fifth time in the six trips to Evanston, while the Wildcats improved to 5-0 and took control of the Big Ten West, moving one step closer to its second trip to Indianapolis in three years for the title game. Offensively, Northwestern finished with only 263, but its defense is what got the job done Saturday. The Badgers came in with one turnover in two games, but suffered four turnovers in the first two quarters Saturday. Northwestern picked off Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz three times, while Peyton Ramsey finished 23 of 44 for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Northwestern also moved up to No. 11 in the AP Poll.

2. Illinois picks up win, throws shade at Nebraska

After an 0-3 start, which featured two blowout losses, it looked like it was going to be a long season in Champaign for Illinois. But, the last two weeks, Lovie Smith's squad has figured it out, picking up wins, including Saturday's 41-23 victory over Nebraska. Brandon Peters returned from being out with Covid-19 to play well for Illinois, accounting for one touchdown as the Illini picked up their first win in Nebraska since 1924. Peters was 18-of-25 for 205 yards. Smith told members of the media after the game that Illinois never stopped believing it could win. "We, on the inside, of course knew once we got guys back, we continued to work hard, we eventually would have a true indicator of what we felt like we could be with this football team," Smith said. "Just keep pushing, as much as anything." After the game, Illinois turned to Twitter to celebrate the win, as a tweet from Illinois Athletics read, "Good game Nebraska. Thanks for bringing back B1G football." The tweet would be deleted later, but it threw shade at Nebraska being outspoken all offseason about its desire to play football.

Purdue and Penn State fall again, Michigan survives