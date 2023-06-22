Big Ten announces women's basketball single and double play opponents
The Big Ten announced the single and two-play opponents for the 2023-24 women's basketball season on Thursday.
The conference has an 18-game schedule again next season with each school playing five opponents twice, four opponents once at home and four opponents only on the road. The times, dates and broadcast information for the games will be announced at a later date.
2023-24 Indiana Big Ten Opponents:
Home and Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue
Home Only: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State
Away Only: Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Indiana coach Teri Moren returns four starters from last season's Big Ten Championships squad -- the first time in Indiana history the women's program won the league -- that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Miami (Fla.) in the NCAA Tournament.
All-American Mackenzie Holmes returns to Indiana after posting 22.3 points per game last season along with seniors Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil.
The remainder of Indiana's 2023-24 season will be announced at a future date.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE