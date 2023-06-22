News More News
ago basketball Edit

Big Ten announces women's basketball single and double play opponents

Where midwest favorites meet New Orleans flavor
Where midwest favorites meet New Orleans flavor
Alec Busse • TheHoosier
Associate Publisher
@alec_busse
Alec Busse is the associate publisher of the Hoosier, the Indiana Rivals website. Alec is the lead reporter for Indiana football and men's basketball for the Hoosier and coordinates all content.

The Big Ten announced the single and two-play opponents for the 2023-24 women's basketball season on Thursday.

The conference has an 18-game schedule again next season with each school playing five opponents twice, four opponents once at home and four opponents only on the road. The times, dates and broadcast information for the games will be announced at a later date.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer
Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

2023-24 Indiana Big Ten Opponents:

Home and Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue

Home Only: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State

Away Only: Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Indiana coach Teri Moren returns four starters from last season's Big Ten Championships squad -- the first time in Indiana history the women's program won the league -- that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Miami (Fla.) in the NCAA Tournament.

All-American Mackenzie Holmes returns to Indiana after posting 22.3 points per game last season along with seniors Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil.

The remainder of Indiana's 2023-24 season will be announced at a future date.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS

-- PREMIUM IU HOOPS FORUM

-- PREMIUM IU FOOTBALL FORUM

-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE

-- LISTEN TO THE HOOSIER PODCAST ON APPLE OR SPOTIFY

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}