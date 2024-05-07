ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Big Ten Conference has announced women’s basketball league opponents for the 2024-25 season. The conference will play an 18-game format once again. With the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington, each team will play one opponent twice, eight opponents only at home, and eight opponents only on the road.

Dates, times, and television designations will be announced at a later time.

Reserved season tickets will be available for the upcoming IU Women's Basketball season on the east side of the Main Level of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Rows 1-30. Adult reserved season tickets are $112, while reserved senior season tickets (65+) and youth season tickets (18-and-under) are $48. IU faculty and staff can purchase reserved season tickets for $80.

The rest of the arena will remain general admission for 2024-25, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Adult general admission season tickets are $96, while general admission youth and senior tickets are $48. Fans also have the option to purchase reserved parking again this season in Gates 2, 4, 12, and 14.

Indiana finished 26-6 overall, 15-3 in the Big Ten, and advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen for the third time in four years. The Hoosiers will return fifth-year guards Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish along with junior guard Yarden Garzon. Head coach Teri Moren will enter her 11th season at the helm of the program.

IU 2024-25 Big Ten Conference Opponents

Home Only

Illinois

Maryland

Nebraska

Ohio State

Rutgers

Wisconsin

UCLA

USC

Away Only

Iowa

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Northwestern

Oregon

Penn State

Washington

Home and Away

Purdue