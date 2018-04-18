The conclusion of of IU's spring game last Saturday also represented the conclusion of the Hoosiers' 15th and final practice of the spring.

Those 15 practices gave IU head coach Tom Allen a clear picture of which position group he felt performed the best this spring and which position group will have an important summer ahead. Those two groups turned out to be Indiana's most experienced and least experienced positions - offensive line and linebacker, respectively.

IU's offensive line returns all five starters from a year ago and added a grad transfer center from Miami (Fla.) in Nick Linder, though Linder underwent surgery prior to spring break in March which will keep him out until the start of fall camp.

Redshirt senior left guard Wes Martin, who has started in 25 of 31 career games played and recorded the most pass-blocking snaps (569) without allowing a sack among guards nationally, led the way for that group with the most standing offensive player award and offensive strength and conditioning award.

"I really loved the way they gelled," Allen said. "I think that, yes, we have everybody back from last year, but that's a critical part of our team. We're only going to be as good as we are up front on both sides of the ball, and they've been so impressive in the weight room. They've been so impressive in practice.

"Wes Martin is our leader, he's Mr. Consistency. He's our strongest player on the team. He's one of our most explosive players, and he's one of our best young men we have, his character and his leadership, so I'm not surprised that he's reflective of that."

On the flip side, Allen said the linebacker position was his biggest concern.

The linebacker room will be replacing two pillars in Tegray Scales and Chris Covington, who graduated and have been preparing for the NFL Draft. The pair accounted for 21.8 percent (174 of 797) of IU's total tackles last year, ranking second and third respectively in total tackles among all Hoosiers.

Collectively, the returning pool of candidates to replace Scales and Covington have 67 career games played but zero career starts. Redshirt senior Kiante Walton accounts for the majority of those games with 35, followed by 21 from redshirt junior Reakwon Jones and 11 from redshirt senior and former JUCO transfer Michael McGinnis.

Jones was named IU's most outstanding defensive player this spring.

"I just know how critical the linebacker play is for any defense, and as young as we are, there's just a lot of question marks," Allen said. "Yeah, spring was good and they did some good things, but we've got a lot of work to do there. We're counting on some younger guys to come in here and give us depth at those positions, guys that aren't even on campus yet, so that would be my biggest concern."

Indiana was without its top two wide receivers in redshirt juniors Nick Westbrook and Donavan Hale, who were still recovering from injuries sustained last season and could not participate in the live portions of the practices and scrimmages. While their absences afforded the opportunity for Indiana to shore up its depth and allow lesser-used receivers to get reps, Allen indicated getting that group back to full strength was a priority heading into fall camp.

"Depth at receiver, playmakers at receiver, obviously a bunch of guys out," Allen said. "I like the guys we have, but we've got to get some guys healthy, and we've got to get guys coming in got to step up and help us, and we've got to figure out how that room is going to look, as well."