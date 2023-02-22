“Hey, it's a long game. We got enough players. That was my call. I would do it again if I had to do it the same way," Woodsons told reports postgame. "I’m not gonna let a guy pick up three (fouls), I'm not gonna do that. And there's been games we've done it fine and you guys never made made that comment about me doing that."

At the 6:28 mark of the first half, Indiana held a 22-13 lead as freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino picked up his second foul that would keep him on the sidelines for the remainder of the half. Michigan State would go on a 22-7 run, holding Indiana to just three made field goals in that span.

Tuesday night's loss was just another moment in a long line of examples how the second unit for Indiana has struggled to maintain any level of consistency from game to game.

The combination of veterans and youthful talent with the second unit was a major talking point heading into November -- both in and outside of the program. But, with just three regular season games left, that unit has underwhelmed and underperformed all season long.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Coming into this season, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson made it a habit to get more out of his bench. There was no question this was -- on paper -- the deepest and most talented bench unit and roster that Indiana had in quite some time.

Indiana was truly two-deep at every position until senior guard Xavier Johnson went down with a broken foot on Dec. 17. Since then, the lineups have been altered to deal with that injury, as well as numerous others over the last two months.

Trey Galloway has become a steady contributor alongside Hood-Schifino in the starting lineup, but the lack of a consistent contribution from a reserve guard has left Indiana wanting and needing more from its backcourt.

"I thought their guards had their way against our guards," Woodson said. "(Tyson) Walker and (AJ) Hoggard were good -- were great and we couldn't overcome it."

That duo combined for 45 points on 15-of-26 from the field and six made 3s. Indiana's starting backcourt totaled 27 points on 10-of-21 from the field.

While that was significant, it was the rest of the roster and bench that struggled to pick up the slack.

Tamar Bates went scoreless in 13 minutes. He attempted just one shot and didn't see the floor in the second half. It was the sixth time in the last 12 games that he failed to score. He has two points on 1-of-19 from the floor in the last six road games. He's averaging 3.3 points on 23.9 percent from the floor since Jan. 14.

Jordan Geronimo went scoreless in eight minutes. That is the fourth time in the last six games he's played where he hasn't scored. He's scored six points in the last six games combined.

Malik Reneau had two points on 1-of-4 from the floor. He's averaging 2.8 points per game in the last five games -- and 2.4 fouls per game.

In total, Indiana's bench was outscored 17-6, but for the first 38 minutes that was a 17-2 deficit for the Hoosiers before four points were added in the final minute after the game was out of reach.

"We have struggled on the road. We have been pretty decent at home but we have struggled on the road coming off of the bench," Woodson said. "Like I told them when we broke here, we have to figure that out as we continue this journey because eventually you'll have to go out on the road a win a game."

Trayce Jackson-Davis struggled for the first time in nearly two months. He had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but also seven turnovers. In total, Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino had 35 of the 65 points and 15 of the 24 made field goals.

"Flowing more. We have been stagnant a bit. Those guys are great players and really scoring offensively so the rest of the guys have to pick it up a little bit and help out," Galloway said about the rest of the team.

At the end of the day, Indiana needs to get something -- anything -- from the rest of the roster, especially the bench, if a deep tournament run is in store.

