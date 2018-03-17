SEYMOUR, Ind. -- What. A. Finish.

Junior guard David Bell's buzzer-beating floater lifted No. 1 Warren Central to a 64-62 win over No. 3 New Albany in the Class 4A semi-state game at Seymour High School. The Warriors will face Carmel in state title game next weekend.

"Of course I want the ball and want to be the person taking the shot. I wanted to be the one to send us to state," Bell said. "It feels amazing. This is the first time boys basketball has ever made it to state."

Tied at 62 with the clock winding down, New Albany senior guard Romeo Langford dribbled the ball up the court and held it near the top of the key.

As Langford attempted to pass out of the double team to sophomore forward Richard Hourigan in the left corner, the ball went too high for Hourigan's reach, off his fingertips and out of bounds, giving the Warriors a chance to call timeout and set up one final play.

Warren Central head coach Criss Beyers said getting the ball to Bell was the priority coming out of the timeout.

"Well, we wanted to break David to the ball to get it, and then we had Jesse (Bingham III) who went long instead of (setting a) flat screen," Beyers said. "David was supposed to drive off the flat screen and either take it to the basket or kick it to Cush (Antwaan Cushingberry) in the corner or Dean (Tate) in the corner, but he shot it - and thank goodness he did.

"We drew it up for David to get the ball and drive to the basket because he's our best finisher."

Warren Central fans rushed the court, and Bell made a point to find Langford and tell him good game and other well wishes amidst the chaos on the floor.

Bell finished with 17 points - including 10 in the fourth quarter and the game-tying layup which helped the Warriors knot the contest at 62 late - adding nine rebounds and three assists. Warren Central was also led by another senior guard in Tate, who scored a team-high 21 points including six 3-pointers.

For Langford, it was a heartbreaking end to a stellar high school career. He led New Albany with 35 points and became just the fourth player in Indiana high school basketball history to score more than 3,000 in his career, joining Bedford North Lawrence's Damon Bailey (3,134), Lewisville High School's Marion Pierce (3,019) and Fort Wayne Bishop Luers' Deshaun Thomas (3,018).

Langford wrapped up his career 3,002 after Saturday evening's performance.

"I don't know right now," Langford said when asked about his emotions after his high school career ended in such fashion. "Just went by fast. It was a good game and all, but it is what it is."

Langford's turnover will draw the most attention, but the Bulldogs as a team had several missed opportunities well before that possession, shooting a collective 14 of 24 (58.3 percent) from the free throw line.

"The ones we did get, we didn't make, and we needed to make those," Shannon said. "It always comes down to free throws and turnovers."

Langford was on Bell on the final possession of the game and New Albany had a foul to give. The only problem was, Langford had four fouls, which meant he was one away from fouling out of the game.

Had he committed the foul, he would've been unavailable in overtime assuming the game reached that point. Instead, Langford defended Bell as tough as he could without fouling, and Bell was able to make the play.

"Give them credit. They've been doing that all year," Shannon said. "They've been that team that looks like they're going to get beat and they don't get beat, they come back and win the game."