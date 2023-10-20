Ahead of Indiana's Homecoming weekend clash this Saturday in Bloomington, TheHoosier.com's Mason Williams caught up with Richard Schnyderite of Rivals' TheKnightReport to get an inside look at the opponent. You can read all of Richie's work at TheKnightReport.com. Here's the exchange:

Compared to last season, Rutgers has doubled their Big Ten win total, eclipsed their total win mark and flipped their point differential from being -142 last season to +82 through seven games this season. Simply put and in whatever direction you'd like to go with it – what's caused the Scarlet Knights' turnaround?

RS: I'd say it all starts with the offense and the biggest reason for that turnaround is the new set of coaches Greg Schiano brought in on that side of the ball. He stole Minnesota's OC Kirk Ciarrocca and he's both simplified the offense and managed to turn it around altogether. On top of that, they also brought in veteran coaches in Pat Flaherty, who's a two-time Super Bowl champion offensive line coach and then also brought in Dave Brock, former Atlanta Falcons wide receivers coach to develop that group. Put it altogether and you get a decent offense to compliment the stout Rutgers defense.

Gavin Wimsatt is having a career year already as both a passer and a rusher. How much has his improvement contributed to the overall team's elevation this year?

RS: It's huge because as we all know, the quarterback is the most important piece to any offense. New OC Kirk Ciarroccaa has really simplified the playbook for Wimsatt and hasn't asked him to do too much and in turn that's helped make the Scarlet Knights what it is today. He's just playing smart and sound football, not chancing really anything and most importantly he's done a good job of staying away from the turnovers, which were a huge issue last season.

Kyle Monangai is the conference's leading rusher by total yards (albeit, a game in hand) and the third best rusher in the Big Ten by yards per game. What success has the run game been finding this year?

RS: It's the bread and butter of this offense. The team isn't the best at moving the ball through the air so pretty much everything on offense goes through that run game and a big reason for that success is Kyle Monangai's running style which is Isaiah Pacheco-esque along with some solid blocking up front. As mentioned before, big credit to the veteran coaches this year for making this offense, well an offense for a change.

Rutgers owns both the Big Ten's 5th-best offense and defense. Who are some of the key playmakers we haven't discusses on both sides of the ball yet that Indiana should be aware of?

RS: Kyle Monangai is the obvious one, but since you said someone we haven't discussed on offense I'll go with slot receiver Christian Dremel. The former preferred walk-on has been the star of the Scarlet Knights pass game this year, leading the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns so far this season. He's a smaller, speedy wide receiver who does a great job of creating separation from defenders and is the unofficial top guy in that receiver room. On defense, I'd say watch out for both of the Scarlet Knights edge rushers in Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey, as the duo have a team-high three sacks each on the season. Lewis led the nation last year in quarterback hits and Bailey led the team last year in sacks, so if Indiana has any issues at offensive tackle, then either one could have a field day feasting on whatever quarterback is back there for the Hoosiers.

Saturday, what does Rutgers need to do to secure a victory? Contrarily, how can Indiana earn a victory over the Scarlet Knights?