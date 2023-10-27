Ahead of Indiana's week nine matchup in Happy Valley versus the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions, TheHoosier.com's Mason Williams caught up with Marty Leap of Happy Valley Insider – the Penn State Rivals affiliate site – to get a behind-the-curtain look at the Hoosiers' opponent. You can read Marty and all of the HVI crew's work at HappyValleyInsider.com. Kickoff for Saturday is set for noon on CBS. Below is the full exchange:

How should Penn State view this game coming off the heels of a loss? With crucial matchups against Maryland and Michigan coming up in the following weeks, is Penn State on watch to be caught out in a trap game?

ML: History would 100% indicate that Penn State could be in a trap game. Under James Franklin, Penn State is just 3-6 ATS the week following Ohio State. They have lost back-to-back games in 6 of his first 9 seasons as head coach. Combine those stats with how big of a letdown last week's offensive performance/loss was for the program as a whole, and it would not be a surprise to see the Nittany Lions find themselves in a bit of a trap game that ends up being closer than it has any business being.

How would you assess the performance of Drew Allar thus far? How can Indiana's defense cause issues for him and the PSU offense?

ML: To be honest, the overall play of Drew Allar has been a bit of a letdown. Now, some of that is due to very poor wide receiver play, as well as a coaching staff that does not appear to trust him and will not take the training wheels off. Probably the most frustrating part of this is that Allar came out slinging the ball around week 1 against West Virginia and looked really good doing so. Since week one, however, the play of Allar has regressed. His pocket presence has not always been the best, his footwork has been poor, and he's missed open receivers at a concerningly high level. We've seen the arm talent, decision making, and ability to take care of the football, but overall Allar has really disappointed.

The combination of Penn State's staunch defense and Indiana's offense doesn't look pretty on paper for the Hoosiers. What makes this defense click as a whole, and what's led to their success this season?

ML: Penn State's defense is fast, violent, athletic, and plays very gap sound football. They truly embody the mindset of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz who is known for being extremely aggressive and not worrying about giving up a big play, because they know they'll just counter with multiple negative yardage plays or force a turnover. The defensive line is very, very good including a tremendous pass rush. Linebacker play has exceeded expectations and the secondary has been just about as good as any in the country. This defense has at least one future first-round pick at each level of the defense. This is the best Penn State defense I have ever seen.

Who are some playmakers Indiana will have circled on either side of the ball for Saturday?

ML: Offensively, there simply are not many right now. Penn State's tight ends have been woefully underused, KeAndre Lambert-Smith is a solid no. 2 wide receiver but has been forced into being a no. 1 receiver where he is not a fit, and no one else at receiver has stepped up at all. The explosive running back duo from last season has disappointed in a big way this season as well, and Drew Allar is still leaving a lot to be desired. Defensively, however, there are playmakers everywhere. All signs indicate that Chop Robinson will miss this game, but the defensive end room is still very good with Adisa Isaac and Dani Dennis-Sutton. Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs is one of the best linebacker duos in the country, and the secondary is filled with future top 100 NFL Draft picks such as Kalen King, Daequan Hardy, KJ Winston, and Johnny Dixon.

Complete this sentence: Penn State wins if...

ML: The Nittany Lions take care of the ball, playing the stifling defense they have all season, and are able to find some sort of rhythm and/or explosiveness on offense.

Contrarily, Indiana upsets Penn State if...

ML: Penn State's offense continues to struggle to get into gear, and for the first time this season has turnover issues giving the Hoosiers multiple short fields.

Score prediction?