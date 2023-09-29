Ahead of Indiana's week five matchup with Maryland in College Park, TheHoosier.com's Mason Williams had a chance to catch up with Scott Greene of Rivals' TerrapinSportsReport to get a behind-the-curtain look at the Terrapins and what challenges they could present to the Hoosiers. You can follow all of Scott's work on the Terrapins here. Here's the exchange:

Maryland takes the field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington last October. (Marc Lebryk, USA Today)

How big of a step forward has Tagovailoa and this Maryland offense taken forward this year, and how tangible are the results thus far? Is it a product of the weaker opponents, or does it not matter?

GREENE: I think Tagovailoa himself has certainly taken a step forward so far this season. At least from last season. He's on pace to throw for more yards and touchdowns and is averaging more yards per completion. He's also averaging a career best 4.8 yards per rushing attempt. But where Tagovailoa has made the greatest strides this season is in his lack of mistakes. Granted, he did throw a pick six to open the game against Charlotte, but he didn't allow himself to get too rattled and settled in to finish with 287 yards and a touchdown through the air. Where Tagovailoa's growth shows the most is in the sack department, where he's only been sacked twice all season. In years past, he had a propensity for taking big sacks at the most inopportune times, often leading to a third or fourth and long or even taking his team out of field goal range. Those types of mistakes have been almost totally avoided this season and that is with basically a brand new offensive line in front of him. Has the level of competition played somewhat of a part in the offense's success? Probably. But from a mental aspect, Tagovailoa seems to have made big strides and that should keep the Terps in ballgames throughout league play.

The Terrapins' offensive line has done a great job of keeping Tagovailoa clean, and the Hoosier front seven has shown some cracks in recent weeks but has been generally solid. Where would you side the advantage – Maryland's OL or Indiana's DL?

GREENE: If you had asked me this question two or three weeks ago, I very likely would have said Indiana's front seven has the advantage. But the Terps finally seem set on their starting five up front in the trenches and the group played well in the win versus Michigan State. Left tackle DJ Glaze is the lone returning starter, having slid over from the right tackle spot. Division II Frostburg transfer Gottlieb Ayedze, who was on some NFL radars last season, was brought in to replace Glaze at right tackle but missed the start of the season due to injury. He was in the starting lineup versus Michigan State and played every offensive snap, looking good in extended duty. Perhaps the biggest revelation of the Terps' o-line has been left guard Kyle Long. He was initially backing up the right guard spot but has played his way into the starting lineup and has looked good on the left side next to Glaze. The biggest camp battle for Maryland seemed to be at center, where returner Aric Harris was trying to stave off Elon transfer Mike Purcell. Both got early starts and split reps to start the season, but Harris seems to have solidified himself as the starter, having started and played all but three snaps versus Michigan State. While Maryland's o-line might have the upper hand Saturday, this group is still learning to play together and has had its struggles. Aaron Casey had a big game for the Hoosiers against Maryland last season and I suspect he will have another big game Saturday. But Tagovailoa and all of the Terps' weapons at the skill positions should give Maryland the upper hand.

Tayven Jackson has been relatively clean with the ball turnover-wise, but Terrapin DBs have a league-leading seven interceptions through four games. What trouble could they propose to the Hoosiers' young redshirt freshman QB?

GREENE: Maryland's defensive backs could prove to be all kinds of trouble for Jackson on Saturday. While the Terps don't necessarily have the most talented d-line, they make up for it with depth and rotating guys throughout different series to bring pressure. Kellan Wyatt has been the starter at the JACK linebacker position for Maryland this season, but it has been FCS transfer Donnell Brown who's had an interception in each of the past two games. Brought in for his pass rushing skills, Brown has proven to be excellent in coverage. The Terps' two safeties are arguably the top two leaders of the defense, with Beau Brade the team's returning tackler from a season ago and Dante Trader Jr. a two-sport star who also plays lacrosse. Brade already has an interception and Trader has come close on several occasions. They also have Glen Miller at safety, who plays a number of snaps at nickel each week and had his first career interception last week versus Michigan State. At corner, the group is led by senior Tarheeb Still, who is arguably one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten this season. He is excellent in man coverage and is currently playing the best ball of his career, with three INTs in the past two games. He had just one career INT coming into this season. If Maryland's big three up front can get enough push and help create enough pressure, Maryland has the defensive backs to make a quarterback pay for a bad throw.

Who's a player that Indiana should be aware of at all times on the field?

On offense, the obvious player is Tagovailoa. Assuming the quarterback is a given, I'd probably have to say either tight end Corey Dyches or wide receiver Kaden Prather. Dyches is currently seventh among all FBS tight ends in total catches and is frequently targeted by Tagovailoa. He's not the biggest tight end, but as a former wideout who starred in hoops in high school, he knows how to run routes, beat defenders for jump balls and high point the ball in the end zone. He's an excellent safety valve when Tagovailoa finds himself scrambling out of the pocket to avoid pressure. As for Prather, the West Virginia transfer is arguably the Terps' most talented wideout. He has excellent hands and body control and can really stretch the field. Maryland's current leader in reception yards, Prather seems to be just starting to get into a rhythm with Tagovailoa. He finished with six catches and was targeted eight times versus Michigan State after having just eight catches total the first three weeks. He's a home run threat every time he lines up on the outside. On defense, I think you have to go with safety Beau Brade. He's constantly flying around the ball and it feels like he is in on every tackle. He was the Terps' leading tackler a year ago and currently leads the Terps in tackles this season. And that is despite having missed the Virginia game due to a minor injury. He has excellent instinct, is a hard hitter and he can make you pay in coverage. He does it all for the Terps' D.

If Indiana is to overcome their underdog status and walk out of College Park with a win, it will be because of what? In the case of a Maryland win, they'll have handled business and improved to a 5-0 start because of...?