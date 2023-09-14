Ahead of this week's contest between Indiana and Louisville this weekend in Indianapolis, TheHoosier.com was fortunate enough to speak with WDRB's Rick Bozich to preview the upcoming matchup. Kickoff between the Hoosiers and Cardinals is set for 12:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. You can read all of Rick's fantastic work with WDRB here. Now, onto some of Saturday's most pressing questions:

How much does the history between Jeff Brohm and Tom Allen's previous coaching matchups factor into a game involving a new team?

BOZICH: In terms of strategy, both coaches know the tendencies of the other guy well, especially Louisville offensively knowing IU defensively and the IU defense knowing the U of L offense. Brohm only played against Walt Bell’s defense once – that was with Dexter Williams II at QB, so there is a bit of an unknown there. Brohm talked Monday as if he expected some option series from the Hoosiers. In terms of personal rivalry, I’ve always been told Jeff Brohm and Tom Allen are friendly competitors. The only added edge to this game is IU making its decision to exit the series. The social media exchanges between the programs have become salty this week.

Jeff Brohm and Tom Allen meet at midfield ahead of the 2021 installment of the Old Oaken Bucket game. (Nikos Frazier, Journal and Carrier)

Fast Fact: Jeff Brohm-coached teams are 4-1 over Tom Allen-coached teams.

What does Indiana need to do to limit the Louisville rushing attack?

BOZICH: Always be aware of which back is in the game. Jawhar Jordan is an explosive back who has broken off long runs in both games. He plays much bigger than he looks. He’s an impressive player. He leads the nation in yards per carry among backs listed at CFBStats.com (16.5 yards per carry). Issac Guerendo is an excellent change-of-pace back. He’s strong between the tackles and will get tough yards, as his Wisconsin pedigree suggests. Fast Fact: Louisville has rushed for 285.5 yards per game through two contests. Jordan, the lead back, has rushed for 231 yards and three scores on just 14 carries so far this year.

Jordan

Given that Jack Plummer is back with Brohm, how potent is the Cardinal passing attack? Can they take advantage of Indiana's young DBs?

BOZICH: It’s been good but not exceptional. Even Brohm has said that he wants Plummer to be more decisive with his throws. Eight of Brohm’s nine teams have ranked in the top 25 nationally in passing yards, and four finished the season in the top five. This Louisville team ranks tied for 31st. It might just be a matter of Plummer getting to know his receivers. But I can assure Brohm will find a corner or safety that he believes is vulnerable and attack him. Fast Fact: Plummer has completed 64% of his 53 attempts this season for 494 yards and four scores.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

Is the battle in the trenches – Indiana OL vs. Louisville DL & Indiana DL vs. Louisville OL – the most important matchup this weekend?

BOZICH: Absolutely. Indiana must prove it can run the football. Louisville has talented corners and is comfortable playing man defense, which allows them to load the box. IU’s offensive line must establish a push. Louisville’s defense has experienced only one bad quarter (the second against Georgia Tech) all season. I think the matchup between IU’s defensive front and Louisville’s OL is pretty even. Fast Fact: Louisville brought in Rivals' third-ranked class of transfers – which includes 25 members – through the portal this offseason, including four offensive linemen and two defensive ends.

Andre Carter is tied for first in most TFL of any transfer thus far, recording 4.0 TFL in two games. (Marc Lebryk, USA Today)

What's one thing Indiana absolutely must do to win this game? One thing Louisville must do?