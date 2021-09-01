Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that Indiana plays, TheHoosier.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big Ten conference matchup with Iowa on Saturday.
So, what can you expect from the Hawkeyes when they take the field this weekend?
We go in-depth with Tom Kakert, publisher of HawkeyeReport.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news