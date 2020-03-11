Indiana will play Nebraska in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis on Wednesday. This is what you should know going into the matchup.

This isn’t exactly the position Indiana was hoping to be in when the Big Ten Tournament arrived – playing among the four worst spots in the Big Ten – but if there was a game that is expected to be won, it’s the game against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers finished their season rated No. 152 by KenPom.com and No. 196 in the NET ratings. A 16-game losing streak sent Nebraska into this game Wednesday as well. To put it into perspective, Nebraska pushed Indiana into double-overtime in Bloomington on Dec. 13 before eventually falling, 96-90. Since that game, it’s won three times. To add insult to injury, Nebraska lost its second- and third-leading scorers, in junior guard Dachon Burke (12.2 ppg) and sophomore guard Cam Mack (12 ppg), and replaced them with two Nebraska football players – offensive lineman Brant Banks (6-foot-7, 300 pounds) and quarterback Noah Vedral (6-foot-1, 200 pounds). For what it’s worth, Vedral gashed Indiana during the football season with 14-of-16 passing for 201 yards, two rushing touchdowns and a 22-yard reception before falling to injury. Now, former Marquette and Florida Gulf Coast guard Haanif Cheatham is the only double-digit scorer on the roster and will be competing to keep his college career alive Wednesday. He’s averaged 15.5 points against Indiana this year.

What It Means

This is a game Indiana cannot lose. While its resume isn’t bad – nine wins in Quadrants 1 and 2, no losses in Quadrants 3 and 4, 19 wins in a top-20 toughest schedule – there are three points that leave question about Indiana’s validity: 4-8 in games played outside of Bloomington, No. 59 in NET ratings and 9-11 in Big Ten play. With the conversation swirling around Joe Lunardi, Dick Vitale and Sesame Street on Wednesday morning, Indiana’s vulnerabilities within its resume are enough for six of the 145 brackets on Bracket Matrix to leave the Hoosiers out. And Wednesday is the last chance for Indiana to add a bad loss to its resume. It seems like avoiding a loss against Nebraska would be enough to earn Indiana a bid, and potentially stacking another win on top, and effectively extending its Big Ten record to 11-11, would seemingly lock Indiana in. A loss to Nebraska also wouldn’t completely extinguish Indiana’s chances either, but the first round of the Big Ten Tournament is not the time to start adding bad losses to a resume.

What is Nebraska losing in Cam Mack and Dachon Burke?

As mentioned above, Cam Mack and Dachon Burke will not play Wednesday after being indefinitely suspended before the season finale against Minnesota last weekend. The Huskers lost, 107-75, without the guards. Losing two starters is collectively a tough loss, but the toughest loss here is Mack. Not much Nebraska basketball needs to be watched to tell that Mack is the team’s best player. He’s a tough presence to contain in the backcourt, and he averages a team-high 35 minutes per game. Mack causes problems for opposing defenses by pairing his athleticism and scoring capabilities (38.6 percent from the field) with some of the best passing skills in the Big Ten. He averages 6.4 assists per game, good for No. 17 in the nation. Against Indiana, he averaged 17.5 points and 9.5 assists in 2019-20. Burke is often lost in the conversation because of the promise Mack provides Nebraska, but Burke is one of the best scorers on the team. He posted 25 points against Indiana in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Dec. 13, good for a season-high. He found ways to score inside, and he shot at 40 percent over the course of the season. Junior guards Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Jervay Green will need to step up Wednesday. They already play significant minutes and combine for 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game, but they aren’t Mack and Burke. Nebraska, in serious need of depth with just seven scholarship players available, added Brant Banks and Noah Vedral to the roster. Vedral led his Bishop Neumann team to three Class C-1 state titles and totaled 1,286 points and 267 steals during his high school career in Wahoo, Nebraska. Banks averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game at Westbury Christian in Houston, Texas.

Potentially another Trayce Jackson-Davis game

Trayce Jackson-Davis has found a lot of success against Nebraska this season. He posted one of his best two games of the season Dec. 13, with 25 points and 15 rebounds in Bloomington, and he added an 18-point, 13-rebound game in Lincoln on Jan. 18. Nebraska doesn’t provide much resistance on the interior. And what post contributors it has, they’re all young. Kevin Cross, Yvan Ouedraogo and Akol Arop are the three forwards who have found time on the court this year, and they’re all freshmen. Senior guard Matej Kavas, at 6-foot-8, can work in at the four, but there isn’t much experience paired with size on the roster. Jackson-Davis struggled in Indiana’s season finale against Wisconsin, and much of that can likely be attributed to Wisconsin’s style of play as well as the ankle sprain Jackson-Davis is fighting through. With the post depth that has continued to develop and improve throughout the latter portion of Indiana’s schedule, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jackson-Davis’ minutes end with a smaller total than his usual 29 minutes per game, especially if Indiana finds success. Regardless, finding offense inside is the best course of action for Indiana, both in terms of its own identity and the structure of Nebraska’s roster.

Devonte Green