Indiana welcomes a struggling Nebraska team into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday evening for its second Big Ten game of the season and the Cornhuskers' Big Ten opener. Get an idea of who Nebraska is, why it's struggling, what challenges it could present Indiana and what the games means in terms of Indiana's season narrative with TheHoosier.com's primer.

Nebraska was one of the first Big Ten schools to fall at the beginning of the year, as the Cornhuskers lost to UC Riverside, 66-47. Wisconsin, Rutgers and Iowa all dropped early nonconference games as well, but Nebraska has been the only team to remain on the runway since the losses, dropping the next game against Southern Utah and games against George Mason and Georgia Tech as well. According to KenPom.com efficiency ratings, Nebraska is the worst team in the Big Ten, ranking No. 158 in the nation. The next-worst team is Northwestern at No. 99. Owning the second-worst continuity carry-over from 2018-19 and coming off back-to-back losses to Georgia Tech and Creighton, it seems like Fred Hoiberg’s first season in Lincoln is dipping into a downward spiral as the Huskers enter Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as 17.5-point underdogs and begin their Big Ten season.

What It Means

Indiana could use a win over a struggling Big Ten team after the road trip it had. The taste of the 20-point loss to Wisconsin is still in the mouths of Indiana fans after the Hoosiers earned an ugly win over Connecticut in New York City three days later. Poised for what will be a long Big Ten season of slugfests similar to the Connecticut game, handling Nebraska would be a welcome experience for most Indiana fans, not only as the team’s first Big Ten win of the season but also as a chance to catch its balance after the two-game road trip. Indiana head coach Archie Miller said following the Wisconsin loss that after a loss, it can be easy to believe everything is wrong and nothing will work, but the truth is that every team is somewhere between its best performance and its worst performance. Indiana has seen itself at its best against Florida State and at its worst against Wisconsin. Friday represents a chance to see Indiana back at its best, and another chance to deploy all 11 scholarship players onto the court, before re-entering the grinder that is the team’s remaining schedule.

Free Throw Shooting

Offensively, it’s no secret that Indiana leans on free throw shooting and looks to get to the line as often as anyone in the country. The Hoosiers rank the best in the nation in free throw attempts and free throw conversions. But what Connecticut failed to do late in the game Tuesday – limit the number of times Indiana got to the line – is something that Nebraska actually excels at. The Cornhuskers have allowed opponents to get to the line just 117 times. That ranks 23rd in the country. Indiana ranks ninth in the country in points from free throws, with 24.9 percent, so the key to limiting Indiana’s offense, as it is with any team but particularly Nebraska, is to limit the number of times Indiana gets to the line. While it’s limited the number of free throw attempts by its opponents, Nebraska has struggled from the line itself. The Huskers rank third-to-last in the nation in free throw percentage, with 56 percent.

Offensive Rebounding Favors Indiana

On an Archie Miller team, there will need to be offensive rebounding, and so far, Indiana has done well in that category. The Hoosiers average more than 12 offensive rebounds per game, which is 80th in the country, and in terms of offensive rebounding percentage, Indiana is 11th in the nation. Nebraska allows the eighth-most offensive rebounds in the country, with an average of almost 15. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Justin Smith are the team’s two best offensive rebounders, as they both bring down 13 and 10 percent of offensive rebounds when on the floor. Rebounding, in total, is a struggle for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers ran among the country’s worst in total rebounds, as senior guard Haanif Cheatham leads the team with 4.7 rebounds per game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis Bounce-Back?