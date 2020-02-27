Indiana travels to West Lafayette to play Purdue for the second time this season, and both teams are drastically different than the two teams that played earlier this month.

USA Today Images

Since playing Indiana, Purdue has lost four straight, dropped its last two games in Mackey Arena and is hanging onto Tournament hopes by a thread. A loss to Indiana Thursday will likely bar the Boilermakers from dancing. After beating Indiana, it appeared the roles might be flipped, where Purdue, who advanced its conference record to 7-6, was on its way to piecing together a run for a Tournament berth, while Indiana was left scrambling for answers. It was clear that, in many ways, Indiana was not prepared for the arsenal that Purdue offers on a game-by-game basis, even after a week removed from its then-three-game losing streak. Even though the Hoosiers limited Trevion Williams to just six points and four rebounds – he’s recorded three double-doubles in four games since – and limited Sasha Stefanovic, who dictates Purdue’s perimeter shooting, to just one three-point conversion, Indiana only brought down 28 rebounds and was relegated to Purdue’s pace. Aaron Wheeler hit three threes and scored 11 points but has scored a total of eight in the games since, and Race Thompson and De’Ron Davis combined for 12 minutes on the floor. They’ve combined for an average of 33 minutes in the four games after the Purdue loss. A lot about both teams has changed since the Feb. 8 matchup.

What It Means

At the most basic level, Thursday’s game represents the opportunity for Indiana to answer an uninspired performance, when Purdue ran away with a win in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Feb. 8. But largely, what the game in West Lafayette provides is the next chance for Indiana to carry on its newfound identity from the last two games and do so while separating itself from the bottom of the Big Ten with three more games remaining afterwards. With two games separating Indiana from the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and 1.5 separating it from the No. 12 seed, a loss to Purdue would allow a team destined for Day One tournament play to simultaneously pull Indiana backward and draw itself out of danger. But this Indiana team is different than the one that Purdue faced in early-February.

Race Thompson and reinvigorated physicality

Much conversation has been had around Race Thompson’s performances in the last few games. Archie Miller has noted that Thompson is playing “career-best basketball” lately and how he’s “saved (Indiana) in many ways.” He’s been at the heart of what makes this Indiana team different than the one that played Purdue in the first game, whether it be simply the mindset of the team or logistically being on the floor longer than before. There’s no question Thompson has added a spark of physicality since coming off his injury against Michigan State. That injury forced Thompson to miss crucial games during a stretch when Indiana played some of its worst basketball of the season, culminating with a Purdue loss when, Miller said, Thompson still wasn’t a 100-percent healthy. According to KenPom.com, the most popular variations of lineups containing Thompson – with Al Durham and Devonte Green switching in and out at the two – have been on the floor a combined 19.6 percent of the last five games, while the starting lineup, with Joey Brunk in at the five, has been on the floor 16.4 percent of the time. Since Brunk’s 24 minutes against Purdue, the transfer forward has played 40 minutes in four games, while Thompson has played 81. Thompson’s time at the four has moved Trayce Jackson-Davis into the five and opens up offensive opportunity and advantageous spacing for the backcourt, which continues to pay off for what an Archie Miller-led offense is centered on. “We are probably as good in back-to-back settings this past week as we've been maybe all season long,” Miller said Wednesday. “Race's minutes played is probably a big reason why.”

Jerome Hunter and players defining their roles