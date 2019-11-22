Indiana is searching for its first win against Michigan since 1987, and its first victory over a ranked opponent this season. The team was narrowly defeated a week ago by a Penn State team that defeated Michigan, proving that this could be a close matchup.

Setting the Scene

The final game for Indiana's home slate has arrived, and the Hoosiers are still looking to get their first win against a ranked opponent this season. The Michigan Wolverines will come to Bloomington after winning their last three games in convincing fashion. A win over Michigan would be an exclamation point for Indiana's bowl resume at the end of the season, but the Wolverines have started to click in every facet of the game as of late. After losing to Penn State earlier in the year, Michigan has ripped off wins against Notre Dame, Maryland and Michigan State, averaging more than 42 points per game in that stretch. This game has the appearance of turning into a close matchup, but Indiana will be honoring its seniors on Saturday, and they'll be looking to lead the Hoosiers to a big upset.

Positional Matchup to Watch

Indiana's defensive line vs. Michigan's offensive line While Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is having a solid second-half of the season, the Wolverine's offense runs through its ground game. The team will look to establish the run against Indiana, similar to the way Ohio State was able to back in the third week of the season. Running backs Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins have combined for more than 100 rushing yards per game and are two of four players on Michigan's roster with more than 40 carries. On the season, the Wolverines have 1,619 yards on the ground and 24 touchdowns. Stopping the run will be huge for the Hoosiers, making Patterson have to throw the ball to win the game. To do that, Demarcus Elliott, Allen Stalling, Michael Ziemba and the rest of the defensive line rotations will have to plug up the trenches.

X-Factor for Indiana

Reakwon Jones, linebacker Indiana inside linebacker Reakwon Jones will be one of the seniors honored on Saturday, this being his final season with the team. Jones has also served as a team captain all season, but he'll be a critical part of a possible Indiana victory on the field. The defense was carved apart by Sean Clifford last Saturday as he was consistently allowed to scramble out of the pocket and pick up yards with his feet. Patterson is a player that can move around in the pocket as well. Jones and the linebackers must contain Michigan's quarterback and play good, fundamental football to help the defensive line stop the run.

Player to Watch for Michigan

Donovan Peoples-Jones, wide receiver With leading receiver Ronnie Bell's status up in the air for Saturday, in comes Donovan Peoples-Jones to provide Michigan with a scoring threat. Not only is he explosive on offense, but he is a dynamic punt returner which will help the Wolverines garner positive field position if not taken care of. On the season, People-Jones has 25 catches, 262 yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns. While on paper his stats don't flash, it should be noted that the Wolverines' wide receiver was dealing with a lower body injury early in the year.



Prediction