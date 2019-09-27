As Indiana travels to East Lansing to play Michigan State in a tough environment, it will prepare to play the most defining game of its short 2019 season. These are aspects to watch for when the Hoosiers kickoff against the Spartans on Saturday.

Indiana running back Stevie Scott hasn't gotten much going on the ground this season and likely won't against one of the best rushing defenses in the country on Saturday. (USA Today Images)

Setting the Scene

The Michigan State-Indiana series has been fairly one-sided this century, as IU has only defeated the Spartans three times – 2001, 2006 and 2016. The only one of those wins that occurred in East Lansing was the 2001 victory, when Antwaan Randle El ran for 149 yards behind Levron Williams' 251on their way to a 37-28 win.

Throwback to 2001, last time Indiana beat Michigan State in East Lansing. Antwaan Randle El was QB, Cam Cameron was coach. Hoosiers rocked ‘em for 489 yards rushing in a 37-28 win. #iufb pic.twitter.com/h9PllpX28h — Sam Neidermann (@SamNeidermann) September 26, 2019

The other quarterback to beat Michigan State was Richard Lagow in 2016, against a three-win Michigan State team that slipped of the slope following the loss to Indiana.

Remember when Donavan Hale and Peyton Hendershot connected for a score against Ohio State? This was the last touchdown pass thrown by a position player before that one. #iufb https://t.co/Molz8WwbGJ — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 26, 2019

In 2019, there is another quarterback who has drawn comparisons to Randle El for his ability to use his legs and for his big arm in capable ways, as well as becoming the first freshman quarterback to start a season-opener for the Hoosiers since Randle El started in 1998. That quarterback is Mike Penix, but it is unknown whether he will play this weekend, as he's still rehabilitating his way back from an undisclosed injury. Indiana will need his big-play threat to find space against a top-five defense in Michigan State, which has only allowed 52 rushing yards per game, and could use a big play or two to crack the scoreboard. A consistent running game will likely not be an option, not only because of the Michigan State defense, but because Indiana lost its left tackle, Coy Cronk, to a season-ending injury against Connecticut last week. But what Indiana has proven in those three wins is that, despite its history against top programs in the 2000s, Indiana has taken advantage of Michigan State when it was vulnerable, and this Michigan State team has a vulnerability – it's offensive line, which is on its fourth left tackle of the season. Head coach Tom Allen said on his radio show that he will be watching the offensive and defensive lines this weekend, and if the defensive line can get leverage on Michigan State, this could be a low-scoring competitive game on the road or Indiana.

Positional Matchup to Watch

Indiana defensive line vs. Michigan State offensive line As expressed above, the offensive line is the biggest vulnerability on the Michigan State roster. Individually, Michigan State's offensive players are performing well, as Brian Lewerke, Elijah Collins and Darrell Stewart Jr. are among the top-five in the conference for gained yardage at their respective positions, but the offense has still looked stagnant. That is because of the weakness on the inside. Playmakers like Allen Stallings, who came on strong in the pass rush against Connecticut, and Michael Ziemba, who has been among the best defensive linemen in run-stopping situations, as well as Juan Harris and Jerome Johnson on the inside will be as crucial as significant as offensive contributors in a winning effort.

X-Factor for Indiana

Defense The defense as a whole. Sure, the matchup against one of the top defenses in the country will be intriguing to gauge how well the offense – at a micro and macro level – can perform, but in order to set up scoring drives, there will need to be favorable field position. That begins with the defense, since Michigan State returns one of the top punters in the country. The Hoosiers have forced just three turnovers in four games this season after forcing 26 last season. Getting the Cam Jones pick-six late in the Connecticut game could provide the energy needed for the defense to find better positioning and turn the tide on quick plays that could flip the momentum of a winnable road game. It's more than turnovers, though. Just owning the clock in a road game can be a significant factor, and Michigan State has not dominated time of possession against the likes of Arizona State and Northwestern. This game is also an opportunity to show that the tackling issues have been fixed. There's been a back-and-forth in tackling, where the Hoosiers came out poorly against Ball State, fixed it up against Eastern Illinois, then performed poorly against Ohio State to fix it up against Connecticut. This game will determine whether those tackling issues will plague the team or whether they are as fixable as the defensive staff said they were after week one.

Players to Watch for Michigan State

Joe Bachie Senior linebacker Joe Bachie is one of the most productive linebackers in the conference, as he's on pace to hit more than 120 tackles and has already accrued 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and four pass deflections. He's good everywhere, but he rarely rushes the passer. With his presence in coverage and rushing defense, it might be tough-sledding for Indiana's leading rusher, Stevie Scott, and – for the first time this season – Indiana's leading receiver, Peyton Hendershot, who receives most of his passes in the middle of the field. Darrell Stewart Jr. Darrell Stewart Jr. is Michigan State's biggest weapon on offense. According to Pro Football Focus' receiving grades, he rates No. 31 in the FBS, which is No. 2 in the Big Ten behind Purdue's Rondale Moore. Stewart leads the conference in receiving yards but only has one touchdown because what has been most successful for him is catching passes between the numbers less than 10 yards down the field. That's where he's been targeted 14 times – 10 times between the numbers 10-20 yards downfield. Between those two ranges, he's totaled 91 yards after the catch. So for Stewart, he becomes neutralized in the redzone, which is not where Indiana would like Michigan State to be, but in any case, Stewart has a problem with dropping the ball. He's been targeted the fourth-most often (46 times) in the FBS, but has seven drops, which represents nearly half of Brian Lewerke's drops. Lewerke has one of the worst drop percentages in the country – read here.

Prediction

The spread on this game is 14 points, but that will only apply if Michigan State's offense gets rolling. This game should be a low-scoring contest, especially if Peyton Ramsey is starting for Indiana. But if the defense doesn't perform on the road, it could snowball on the Hoosiers. Score: 21-17 Michigan State

