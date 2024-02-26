Barry reflects on first offer from the Hoosiers
Perennial power Center Grove High School is always a force to be reckoned with in Indiana. It has reached a point where it seems odd when Center Grove is not in Lucas Oil Stadium competing for a state championship in November. The Class 6A Trojans have an addicted-to-winning mindset, and for good reason: they won three-straight titles from 2020-2022 and were ever-so-close to winning again in 2023 before a three-point overtime loss to Ben Davis in semi-state competition last season.
But the Trojans are not going away anytime soon. They boast a good group of seniors and strong rising junior class that has potential to be one of their best in many years and could make them return to Lucas Oil Stadium again this November. The latest in a long line of Trojans who will be highly recruited is Dominick Barry, who received his first offer from Indiana on January 27. The Hoosiers being the first offer was a special moment for Barry, especially coming from a team less than an hour away from Greenwood.
“The things about Indiana that would make a good fit for me is how well my relationship is with the coaches,” said Barry, who attended Indiana’s junior day. “As of right now, it’s amazing. Also, Indiana is a very close school to home and staying close to family would be great. It felt amazing getting an offer from Indiana because I’ve been watching Indiana and keeping up with them for a while and they are close to home. It was my first offer, so it felt great since it was from them.”
Barry is a 6-4, 220-pound, versatile receiver and tight end who looks primed for a big junior season. He had eight catches for 120 yards and one touchdown and was also used as a blocking tight end. He shows quickness off the line of scrimmage, soft hands and ability to run through contact after the catch. He’ll be a big target for quarterback Gabe McWilliams, who is expected to start this fall.
“I have been lifting non stop, foot-work training, speed training,” Barry said of his offseason activities. “I have been catching footballs with (McWilliams) and getting the chemistry right.”
Other potential Indiana targets on the Trojans’ roster include linebacker Lincoln Bright, as well as defensive ends Kobe Cherry and Ryder Woolwine.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board