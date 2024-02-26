Perennial power Center Grove High School is always a force to be reckoned with in Indiana. It has reached a point where it seems odd when Center Grove is not in Lucas Oil Stadium competing for a state championship in November. The Class 6A Trojans have an addicted-to-winning mindset, and for good reason: they won three-straight titles from 2020-2022 and were ever-so-close to winning again in 2023 before a three-point overtime loss to Ben Davis in semi-state competition last season.

But the Trojans are not going away anytime soon. They boast a good group of seniors and strong rising junior class that has potential to be one of their best in many years and could make them return to Lucas Oil Stadium again this November. The latest in a long line of Trojans who will be highly recruited is Dominick Barry, who received his first offer from Indiana on January 27. The Hoosiers being the first offer was a special moment for Barry, especially coming from a team less than an hour away from Greenwood.

“The things about Indiana that would make a good fit for me is how well my relationship is with the coaches,” said Barry, who attended Indiana’s junior day. “As of right now, it’s amazing. Also, Indiana is a very close school to home and staying close to family would be great. It felt amazing getting an offer from Indiana because I’ve been watching Indiana and keeping up with them for a while and they are close to home. It was my first offer, so it felt great since it was from them.”